Peru splits at Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament

× Expand Jill Lobdell Austin Rock drives to the basket against a pair of Ticonderoga defenders.

PORT HENRY | The Peru varsity boys basketball team earned a split of their games at the Judy’s Ninth Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament Nov. 30-Dec. 1, scoring a 48-37 win over Ticonderoga to open the month of December.

Caeden Carlo scored 13 points to lead the Indians, while Austin Rock scored nine.

“It’s a great honor to win a game at this tournament,” said Rock. “We are really improving from last year to this year. It’s been hard, but we have been working hard as a team together and without the full team, we would not have gotten this win.”

Sam Godfrey added eight points in the win.

“We have improved a lot in practice and we have been really working hard and learning the game,” he said.

Brendon Guay and Kade Manchester each scored four points, while Jacob Breen added two.

In the opener, Peru dropped a 56-43 contest against eventual tournament champion Moriah, as Carlo scored 13 to pace the Indians, while Rock added nine, Godfrey eight, Guay seven and Breen two.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Monty Benedict denies a Peru shot attempt at the Judy’s Ninth Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament Dec. 1.

Sentinels drop pair

For Ticonderoga, Brock Huestis scored 10 points for the Sentinels against Peru, while Braden Perry and Thomas Belden each scored seven, Zane Ott six, Conall Tierney three and Monty Benedict two.

In their tournament opener, the Sentinels were unable to slow down the Plattsburgh High offense in an 86-39 loss, as Huestis led the team in scoring with 14, followed by Belden with eight, Ott with five, Benedict with four, Tierney and Brayton Molina three, and Perry two.