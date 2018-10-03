Peru sweeps Plattsburgh in volleyball

× Meaghan Therrien had five assists for the AuSable Valley Patriots in their game against Saranac Lake Tuesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | Marie Higgins had 10 kills, getting attacking chances off the 22 assists from Olivia Bousquet as the Peru Lady Indians scored a 3-0 win over Plattsburgh High Tuesday.

Alexis Hayes added six kills, while Molly Timmons had five digs and Isabelle Martin four aces from the service line. For the Hornets, Hannah Giroux had 16 digs, while Bridget Melhorn had 10 assists, 20 digs and five kills.

Albria Rodriguez and Courtney Macey each had 10 kills for the Beekmantown Eagles while Alexys Hawks and Lizzie Hynes each tallied 16 assists in their 3-0 win over Northern Adirondack. Hynes added four aces, while Meagan Flynn had six kills. For the Bobcats, Anna Brown had 12 digs with Alexis Kerr adding four kills.

Sydney Andronica had 28 digs while Danielle Gonyea had eight kills in Saranac Lake’s 3-0 win over the AuSable Valley Patriots, as Madie Gay added six kills, five digs and four aces with Nora Glover recording four kills. The Patriots were led by Abi Walton’s four kills, Isabela Perez’s six digs and Meaghan Therrien’s five assists.

Abigail Marant led a strong service game for the Saranac Chiefs with nine aces as they scored a 3-0 win over the Lake Placid Blue Bombers. Mikayla St. Louis had seven assists while Madison DuBray added five kills in the win. Blue Bomber Dylan Bashaw had eight digs in the loss, while Evelynn Sharp had three kills.