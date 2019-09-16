Peru wins CVAC Invitational

× Expand Keith Lobdell Olivia Barnett won the 50 and 100 free events for the victorious Peru squad at the CVAC Preseason Invitational.

PLATTSBURGH | The Peru Indians scored the first win of the season, totaling 705 points to claim the CVAC Preseason Invitational title Sept. 13.

Plattsburgh High placed second with 477 points, followed by Moriah (294) and AuSable Valley (261).

Ella Garrow had a win in the 100 breaststroke and 500 free, as well as being part of the 200 free relay (Alexis Hathaway, Ashlyn Bola, Olivia Barnett) and 400 free relay (Sydney Barnett, Hathaway, Olivia Barnett).

Olivia Barnett added wins in the 50 ad 100 free for the Indians.

Alison Silver was a three-time winner for the Hornets, with individual wins in the 200 IM and 100 fly along with the 200 medley relay with Marissa Silver, Savanna Briehl and Andie Abdallah.

AuSable Valley’s Allison McCormick won the 200 free.