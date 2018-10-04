Peru wins late shootout against Saranac, PHS sweeps Beekmantown

× Expand Peru goalie Michael McBride extends to keep Saranac out of the net during the Indian’s 3-2 win over the Chiefs Wednesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC | A tight, low-scoring affair turned into a shootout in the final six minutes of play as the Peru Indians rallied to score a 3-2 win over host Saranac Chiefs Wednesday.

After Erik Willis scored on a Nik Hamel shot defection for Saranac in the first half and Connor McAuley scored on a Noah Lederman cross early in the second half, the two teams found themselves level heading into the last five minutes when Shayne O’Neill scored on a cross from Hamel to give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead in the 35th minute.

Just 40 seconds later, Noah Lederman scored an unassisted goal to level the score, 2-2. Lederman then scored on a shot just under two minutes later to give the Indians a 3-2 lead they would hold.

“We knew coming here and playing under the lights would be a tough night,” Peru coach Matt Armstrong said. “I told the guys at halftime the one thing we had not done is have to come back from adversity so we needed to see what we were going to do when challenged. They had confidence in their teammates and were able to get some things done so I am very proud of the way they reacted tonight.”

“Those last four minutes we were able to persevere through the pressure and came out with the goals,” Lederman said.

Armstrong said the team was able to stay composed late, and Lederman stepped up to be the finisher on offense.

“They did not give up and lose their heads when we went down again late,” Armstrong said. “Sometimes, the playmakers, when they get the ball on their foot, they have to step up and make things happen. While the other players were doing their parts, you need to have that guy who will take the ball on his feet and finish. That is what Noah did tonight.”

Michael McBride made three saves in the win for the Indians, while Joe Webster made a quartet of saves for the Chiefs.

LADY HORNETS SCORE UPSET

While the Saranac boys team was able to stay unbeaten in divisional play, the Plattsburgh Lady Hornets snapped Beekmantown’s eight game shutout streak and unbeaten record in Division I with a 1-0 win as Sophie Burdo scored on a Brina Micheels assist in the 68th minute.

Delaney McCormick made 11 saves to complete the shutout for the Hornets, while Bailey Carter made 10 saves for the Eagles.

In the boys game between the Hornets and Eagles, Owen Brown scored in the 27th minute and Michael James in the 38th as Plattsburgh High scored a 2-0 win over Beekmantown. Adam Darrah made four saves for the Hornets, with Matt Wood making 11 for the Eagles.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Bryson Marino scored twice with Owen Yando, Nicholas Ketling and Brooks Fletcher each adding a goal as Saranac Lake scored a 5-0 win over AuSable Valley Patriots in Division I play. Alexzander McCabe made 14 saves for the Patriots, while the Saranac Lake defense did not allow a shot on goal.

In Division II, Brett Juntunen scored twice with Cameron Trombley, Cody Lambert and Casper LaBarge also scoring for Northern Adirondack in a 5-1 win over the Willsboro Warriors. Jared Joslyn scored for the Warriors with Regan Arnold making 10 saves while Lucas Smart made five saves for the Bobcats.

Blake Liberi and Ethan Graham scored for the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins as they scored a 2-0 win over Lake Placid with Brandon Tromblee making 10 saves in the shutout win, while Jacob Novick had 11 saves for the Bombers.

In Division III, Crown Point got five goals from Zach Spaulding in an 11-1 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake. Dylan Sours made four saves in the win.

In non-league play, the Chazy Eagles got two goals from Riley Hansen and one each from Alex Chapman and Tristan Conners while sweeper Jordan Ratelle and goalies Ben Norcross and Gabe Huchro also scored in a 7-0 win over Keene.

