Peru wins Section VII wrestling title

Peru's Alijah Seymour was the Champion of Champions at the Section VII wrestling finals Feb. 15.

BEEKMANTOWN | The story has been the same for the last four years — the same team does not win both titles.

After the Saranac varsity wrestling team completed a perfect season to win the CVAC title, Peru wrapped up the Section VII crown before the final round Feb. 15, scoring a total of 197 points, ahead of Saranac (152.5), Northern Adirondack (116), AuSable Valley (81) and Beekmantown (65.5).

“We knew we had a good tournament team all year,” said Indians coach Mike Hogan. “Saranac’s lineup was good for dual meets but we thought we had a good shot at this tournament all year long. The semifinal is what wins it because you pick up 10 points in the final.”

The Indians qualified six for the New York State meet with their championship win, including Dustin Goddeau (pin, 220), Devin Blake (pin, 170), Zach Swyers (pin, 160), Alijah Seymour (pin, 145). Kadin Johnson (4-2 overtime decision, 120) and Ashton Seymour, who scored a 9-5 win over Alex Clancy at 106.

“Ashton had taken a loss twice to his opponent and to get that win broke the momentum and got us going,” said Hogan.

Peru brothers Ashton and Alijah Seymour stand with their Section VII tournament awards, as Ashton was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler and Alijah Champion of Champions for the Section VII tournament.

Asthon Seymour was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament, while brother Alijah was named the Champion of Champions.

“It was pretty good when I heard I won the award and it was pretty cool we both won these awards,” said Ashton. “My brother has taught me so much.”

“It has been good to watch him come up the ranks and I really tried to push him this year, and he knows that,” said Alijah about his brother, “I was really happy to receive this award, it’s something I have always wanted for a long time.”

Chiefs send seven

Saranac had one more wrestler qualify for the state tournament then the Indians with seven, while Peru had 11 finalists compared to nine for the Chiefs.

Ryan Devins scored a 13-0 decision at 99, while brother Hunter Devins scored an 11-3 major decision over teammate Landen Smith at 126.

Also winning for the Chiefs were Collin Clancy (5-2, 113), Alex Christman (pin, 132), Robert Foley (pin, 138), Bryce Smith (16-1 tech fall, 152) and Tim Gadway (pin, 195).

The wins gave Christman his fourth sectional title and Smith his fifth.

“It feels amazing to win this four times,” said Christman. “I just want to continue to practice harder and do my best.”

“I want to train hard and try to win a state title,” said Smith, who has a sixth place finish at states. “They don’t remember you as a fourth place finisher at the Peru tournament or other places, they remember you if you win the state championship.”

Trombley. Bushey win.

In the closest match of the night, Northern Adirondack’s Tyler Trombley scored a 2-1 overtime win at 182.

“It was a hard match and I just had to give it all that I had,” said Trombley.

At 285, eighth grader Connor Bushey scored a pin to win his first title and advance to states.

“I have worked through the offseason and into this year and it is really cool to be going to states, where I hope to place,” said Bushey.

The NYSPHSAA wrestling championships take place Feb. 28-29 at the Times Union Center in Albany. ■

