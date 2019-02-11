Peru wins sectional wrestling title

× Beekmantown’s Kaden Peryea works for back points against Jack Hayes of Peru in the Section VII final at 138. Peryea won the match and will head to states with a 39-0 regular-season record. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE | While the CVAC regular season title has yet to be determined due to weather pushing the schedule backward, the Peru Indians made their claim by winning the Section VII title Saturday at AuSable Valley High School.

Depth was key for the Indians, who had five wrestlers earn state championship bids while four wrestlers placed second and four more third, earning key points in 13 of the 15 weight divisions.

Saranac had the most wrestlers qualify for states with six, including Collin Clancy (99), Ryan Devins (106), Landen Smith (113), Alex Christman (132), Bryce Smith (152) and Jacob Nolan (170).

Smith and Nolan will return to Albany as place finishers last year, with Smith finishing sixth and Nolan as the state runner-up.

“I am excited that I won my fourth sectional title, but more excited to see my little brother (Landen) win his first,” Smith said. “I didn’t really get to watch his match. I was too nervous and stayed in the backroom. We need to get to practice, and we will be ready and it will be great.”

Nolan was also awarded the Most Outstanding Wrestler and Champion of Champions awards.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunities that this sport has provided for me,” Nolan said. “It’s just great that the rest of the section respects me and know that I respect them. It is a really great award. I’m going to wrestle my best at states and we will see what happens.”

Peru will be represented by two state place finishers in Logan Dubuque (126), who placed third last season, and Alijah Seymour (145), who placed sixth.

“I’m just excited to win,” Dubuque said. “I’m excited to go back to states and see what I can do. I want to win the state championship; 126 is anyone’s game and I want to prove that I can win it.”

“I’m happy that I got my third title,” Seymour said. “My goal for states is to place. I want to do better than I did last year.”

The Indians will also send Zach Swyers (160), Mason Maulding (220) and Dalton Criss (285) to the state meet.

× AuSable Valley's Jason Fletcher looks to keep Northern Adirondack's Tyler Trombley from escaping during the 182 championship match at the Section VII meet Feb. 9. Fletcher scored the win by fall to advance to the state tournament while also recording his 100th career win earlier in the day. Photo by Jill Lobdell

Northern Adirondack will be represented by a pair of wrestlers in Tory Labarge (120) and Jace Filion (195), while Beekmantown’s Kaden Peryea earned the sectional title at 138 and will head to states with an unblemished 39-0 record.

Jason Fletcher of host AuSable Valley scored the win at 182, in the process earning his 100th career victory on the mats.

“It feels really good,” he said. “It’s been a while, but I finally won it. I’m going to use this as motivation. I was puking out there and hopefully it won’t happen at states.”

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story.