PHS’s Piper sets school record in discus

BETHLEHEM | Jasmine Piper set a new school record in the discus as the Plattsburgh High girls track team competed in the Bethlehem Lady Eagles All-Girls Invitational in Delmar over spring break.

Piper placed fourth in the shot put with a mark of 72-06 and eighth place in the 400.

Abi Batu-Tiako placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.49) and ninth in the 300 hurdles (56.10), while also claiming a seventh-place finish in the long jump (15-0).

Angelina Lyons place fourth in the triple jump (34-04) and sixth in the 100 dash (13.67).

Hayley Ladue, Celine Juneau, Nora Graves, Lily Clermont and Siri Sorenson competed in freshman/sophomore events at the meet.

KNIGHTS COMPETE IN SYRACUSE

Several members of the Seton Catholic track and field team competed at the fifth-annual West Hill Spring Break Invitational held at West Hill High School in Syracuse.

Junior Jake Glicksman led the way, finishing sixth overall out of 28 runners in his debut performance in the 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 10:49.44.

Senior Sofia DeJordy finished 12th in the 2,000 steeplechase in 8:40.79 out of 26 runners.

Also competing at the meet were: Savannah DeJordy (1,500- 5:31.27; 800- 2:44.06); Lea DeJordy (1,500- 5:38.79; 800- 2:44.06); Faline Yang (1,500- 5:53.69; 800- 2:55.17); Sam DeJordy (1,600- 5:20.08, personal best); and Aaron Bouchard (1,600- 5:57.11; 800- 2:37.79).