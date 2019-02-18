PHS atop hockey playoff seedings

× Gavin Fessette and the Beekmantown Eagles are the second seed in the Section VII boys hockey playoffs, and will face the winner of a quarterfinal contest Thursday. Photo by Nathanael LePage

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High boys hockey team will lead the field for this year’s Section VII playoffs, receiving a quarterfinal-round bye along with second seed Beekmantown.

Quarterfinal round games will take place Tuesday, Feb. 19, with third seed Northeastern Clinton facing sixth seed Lake Placid with a 6 p.m. puck drop at the Rouses Point Civic Center.

The other quarterfinal game will take place at the Saranac Lake Civic Center, as the fourth-seeded Red Storm will host fifth seed Saranac at 6:30 p.m.

The sectional semifinals will take place Thursday, Feb. 21, with the lowest remaining seed traveling to the AC North Center to face Plattsburgh High, while the highest remaining seed will face Beekmantown at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena. Both game times are to be announced.

The Section VII championship game will be held Tuesday, Feb. 26, with a 7:30 p.m. start time at Stafford Arena.