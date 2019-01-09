PHS, Beekmantown pick up hockey league wins

× Northeastern Clinton’s Kal Birtz and Plattsburgh’s Ethan Vaughn race to the puck in the corner of the Hornets’ zone. Photo by Nathanael LePage

PLATTSBURGH | After a level opening period, the Plattsburgh High boys hockey team outscored Northeastern Clinton Cougars 3-1 over the final two stanzas for a 4-1 win Tuesday.

Greyson Giroux recorded a hat trick in scoring the opening goal of the game and the two third period tallies for the Hornets, while Ben Keever scored the lone goal of the second.

Blake Chevalier scored the opening goal of the game for the Cougars and assisted on the third quarter tally by Lucas Bedard.

The Beekmantown Eagles scored a 10-2 win over Lake Placid, with Kagan Livsey scoring twice in the game. Dalton Kane, Matthew Parent, Hayden King, Gavin Fessette, Luke Moser, Alex Brienza, Evan Davison and Kaden Kowaloski also scored.

Kowaloski led the Eagles with four assists in the game, while Kane, King, Andrew St. Hilaire and Robert Tetreault each had two assists. Braeden Whittington made 14 saves.

For Lake Placid, Brendan Bullock and Hunter Wilmot each scored with Anders Stanton making 36 saves.