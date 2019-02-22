PHS, Beekmantown to meet for hockey title

× 1 of 2 Expand Nate Boule scored four goals and added three assists as the Plattsburgh High Hornets scored a 10-0 win over Lake Placid Thursday. × 2 of 2 Expand Kaden Kowalowski, of Beekmantown, skates in on an empty net to score his third goal of the game in a 4-1 win over Saranac Lake Thursday. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | The top two seed in the Section VII boys hockey playoff will meet Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena for the championship game as the Plattsburgh High Hornets scored a 10-0 win over Lake Placid and the Beekmantown Eagles a 4-1 win over Saranac Lake.

HORNETS STING BLUE BOMBERS

After opening the game with a 2-0 lead, the top seeded Hornets scored five goals in the second period en route to a 10-0 win over sixth seed Lake Placid Thursday.

Nate Boule scored four goals and had three assists for the Hornets, while Greyson Giroux had a goal and five assist.

Cameron Colburn scored a pair of goals, while Ethan Kay, Ryan Knowles and Josh Lavaria also scored, while Kay, Jalen Abellard and Jackson Kain each had a pair of assists. Colburn, Brandt Clarke and Ben Keever also tallied assists, while Joey Jamison made good on all 18 saves for the shutout win.

“We struggled at the start but in the second period we got our feet moving more and got our heads up to move the puck,” said Boule. “We are mentally prepared and we know whoever we play Tuesday is going to be coming after us hard and we have to match that intensity.”

“It is a good confidence boost going into Tuesday,” added Jamison. “I’m happy with the way I played and happy with the way the boys played in front of me and hopefully we can keep that rolling on Tuesday.”

EAGLES STRIKE EARLY AGAINST RED STORM

Kaden Kowalowski scored twice in the opening period and capped the game with an empty net tally in the final minute of play as Beekmantown scored a 4-1 win over Saranac Lake Thursday.

Kowalowski scored on an unassisted goal to open scoring for the Eagles and then tallied a shorthanded goal on an assist from Kagan Livsey.

In the second period, Evan Davison scored on assists from Livsey and Hayden King.

Braedan Whittington made 21 saves in the win, giving up a lone goal to Saranac Lake’s Alex Dukette in the third period.

Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette compliments Davison on his play and said the team stuck to the plan throughout.

“We were able to do a very good job sticking to the gameplan and sticking to the things we had asked the kids to do tonight,” Frechette said.

“I thought Saranac Lake came back really hard in the second period and I am very happy with the way our kids started out the game and played three very good periods.”

“We have been working on the power play a lot in practice and we studied a lot of film on them and were able to find ways to attack them,” said Davison of his goal. “We had to make sure we kept our heads in the game through the end.”

Frechette said he is looking forward to the matchup against the Hornets in the Section VII finals.

“We are definitely looking forward to the atmosphere and the game Tuesday. It should be a great night for high school hockey,” he said.