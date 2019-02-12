PHS clinches share of CVAC crown

× Bailey Pombrio scored 17 points for the Plattsburgh High Hornets, who clinched a share of the CVAC Division I title with a win over Saranac Lake Monday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High boys varsity basketball team clinched a share of the CVAC Division I regular season title with a 75-26 win over Saranac Lake Monday night as Bailey Pombrio scored 17 points to lead the Hornets offensive attack.

At 10-1 (13-4 overall), the Hornets hold a two-game lead over Saranac for the divisional title with two games remaining against Beekmantown and the Chiefs. The overall title could come down to the final games of the regular season, as the Hornets and Northern Adirondack both have one league loss, with PHS owning a win over the Bobcats.

Tyler Phillips and Dylan Garrrant both scored 12 points for the Hornets in the win, while Liam Perkins added 8, Kurt Ouellette 7, Zach Bieber 5, Ian DeTulleo 4, Riley Channell 4, Jon Cliff 4 and Andrew Follmer 2.

Zach Churco scored 8 points to lead the Red Storm, with Dylan Stewart adding 6, Carter Gagnon 4, Grant Eckert 3, Jacob Shipman 2, Ryan Meyer 2 and Brooks Fletcher 1.

EAGLES SOAR PAST INDIANS

Beekmantown pulled out to a 37-16 lead in the first half en route to a 72-37 win over Peru Monday.

Andrew Sorrell and Jalen Belrose scored 16 points each to lead the Eagles, while Nathaniel Finley scored 10, Brandon Belrose 8, Parker Kelly 6, Wyatt Brown 4, Mitchell French 3, Jacob Dixon 2 and Keegan Whalen-Munson 2.

Ronaldy Norelus led the Indians with 11 points, followed by Sean Crowley and Ryley O’Connell with 6, Andrew Mazzella 5, Dylan Rickert 4, Tanner Spear 3 and Austin Rock 2.

SENTINELS TAKE REVOLUTIONARY BATTLE

The Ticonderoga boys basketball team won the battle of revolutionaries Monday, scoring a 44-37 final over the Patriots of AuSable Valley.

Michael DuShane notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Colton Huestis led all scorers with 18 points. Bobby Condit and Jack Grinnell each scored 10 points, while Terrance Benedict added 2 for the Sentinels.

Eli Douglas scored 16 points for the Patriots, with Mason Douglas adding 7, Luis Perez 6, Carter Matzel 4, Evan Snow 2 and Matt Pray 2.

BLUE BOMBERS DEFEAT MOUNTAINEERS

Lake Placid kept a firm hold on the second spot in the MVAC southern division Monday with a 61-34 win over Minerva/Newcomb, as Jearanut Tantitanomwong scored 18 points to lead the Blue Bombers to victory.

Jacob Novick added 12 points in the win, while Jesse Izzo scored 11, Matt White 3 and Justin Novick 2.

BOBCATS SCORE NONLEAGUE WIN

The 20th ranked Northern Adirondack boys basketball team took a 20-point lead into halftime in a 79-63 win over Brushton-Moira Monday, with Brett Juntunen scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the win.

Lucas Smart also added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Reed Lashway scored 16 points for the Bobcats, while Cody Lambert added 15, Cody Peryea 10, Doug Roberts 8 and Kevin Roberts 3.