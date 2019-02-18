PHS, NAC, Wells top seeds in Section VII boys playoffs

× Bruce Juneau and the Chazy Eagles are the fifth seed in the Section VII/Class D boys playoffs. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh High, Northern Adirondack and Wells will be the top seeds for the Section VII boys playoffs starting this week.

CLASS B

The PHS Hornets were undefeated against CVAC Division I opponents this season — with their only CVAC loss coming to Moriah — as the overall CVAC champions. The Hornets, who earned a New York State Sportswriters honorable mention ranking in the Class B polls, will hold the top seed in the Class B playoffs, receiving a quarterfinal-round bye.

Saranac and Beekmantown will also receive byes in the quarterfinal found as the second and third seed, respectively, while fourth seed Northeastern Clinton will host fifth seed and defending Class B champion Peru in the lone quarterfinal round game Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m.

The Class B semifinals will be held Friday, Feb. 22, at the Plattsburgh State Field House, with the Chiefs and Eagles playing at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Hornets and the winner of the quarterfinal game at 8:15 p.m.

The Section VII/Class B finals will be held at the Field House Saturday, March 2, with tip scheduled for 8 p.m., with the winner returning to the Field House for the regional semifinal round Wednesday, March 6. The regional final will be hosted by Section X Saturday, March 9.

CLASS C

The 17th-ranked Bobcats claimed the CVAC Division II title, as they and PHS knocked defending Class D champ Moriah from the top of the league mountain, as Northern Adirondack earned the top seed for the Class C playoffs and a quarterfinal-round bye.

The second-seeded Vikings, coming off four straight Class D state finals appearances before moving up to Class C this season, will host seventh seed Saranac Lake Thursday, Feb. 21, with a 6 p.m. tip.

Other 6 p.m. starts Feb. 21 include third seed Ticonderoga, the defending Class C champion, hosting sixth seed Lake Placid, and fourth seed AuSable Valley hosting fifth seed and MVAC Northern Division champion Seton Catholic.

The semifinals will be held Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Beekmantown High School, with the Ti/Lake Placid and Moriah/Saranac Lake winners playing at 6 p.m., while the AVCS/Seton winner will play Northern Adirondack at 7:30 p.m.

The Class C championship game will be held Saturday, March 2, at the Plattsburgh State Field House with tip scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

The winner will receive a bye into the state regional finals, which will take place Saturday, March 9, at Beekmantown.

CLASS D

Overall and MVAC southern division champion Wells received the top seed in the Class D tournament, and will receive a bye into the semifinal round.

Quarterfinal games set for 6 p.m. starts Saturday, Feb. 23, include second seed Willsboro hosting seventh seed Elizabethtown-Lewis in the Lions’ final sectional run as a program; third seed Crown Point hosting sixth seed Bolton; and fourth seed Schroon Lake hosting fifth seed Chazy.

The semifinal round will be held at AuSable Valley High School Wednesday, Feb. 27, with the Willsboro/ELCS winner facing the Crown Point/Bolton winner at 6 p.m., followed by the Schroon Lake/Chazy winner playing Wells at 7:30 p.m.

The Class D championship game will tip at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Plattsburgh State Field House, with the winner advancing to the Class D regional finals at Hudson Valley Community College Saturday, March 9.