PHS-Peru, Beekmantown-NCCS break through weather

× Expand Photo by Nathanael LePage Kortney McCarthy slips behind Plattsburgh High’s Abbi Crahan on her way to the hoop to score a layup for Peru. The Indians defeated the Hornets 29-20.

PLATTSBURGH | For the past three days, the Section VII schedule has been in a state of flux as freezing rain, snow and the general winter malaise took over the North Country this week.

While the Friday slate of games looks to be in good shape, a pair of games were finally held Thursday night as Peru traveled to Plattsburgh and Beekmantown went to Northeastern Clinton for CVAC Division I girls basketball contests

PERU HOLDS ON TO LEAD

With a 26-8 halftime lead, the Indians were only able to score three points in the second half.

However, their halftime lead proved to be enough as Peru held on for a 29-20 win over host Plattsburgh High Thursday.

Kortney McCarthy scored 7 points to lead the Indians, while Kelly Sarbou scored 6 points, Ally Post, 4, Bri Brousseau, 4, Kayleigh Jackson, 3, Allie Beattie, 2, Mackenzie Carpenter, 2, and Dakota Mousseau, 1.

For the Hornets, Tenzin Pema scored 8 points to lead all scorers, while Abbi Crahan added 7, Kennedi LaValley, 3, and Jasmine King, 2.

COUGARS DEFEAT EAGLES

Northeastern Clinton rolled out to a 30-point halftime lead en route to a 62-20 win over Beekmantown Thursday.

Kya McComb led the Cougars with 15 points, while Abby Racine added 13, Brinley LaFountain, 11, Audi Hollister, 6, Bryn Sample, 6, Ellie Praire, 5, Marlie Sample, 4, and Gabby Dumas, 2.

Bella Brown led the Eagles with 6 points, while Rylee Fesette added 4, Jhenna Trombley, 3, Kiera Regan, 3, Ana Drapeau, 2, and Sarah Lagree, 2.