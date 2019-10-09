PHS. Peru keep pace atop volleyball standings

× Expand Keith Lobdell Grace McMahon

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High varsity volleyball team scored wins of 25-12, 25-19 and 27-25 in a 3-0 sweep of AuSable Valley Oct. 8, keeping the Hornets tied with Peru atop the CVAC standings.

Lily Snide combined eight assists with eight digs, while Alexandra Hartnett had nine kills and Gianna Dejesus nine digs in the win for the Hornets,.

Abby Sawyer had nine digs and four kills for the Patriots, with Lexie Prins adding nine digs and Mallorie Douglas seven.

Indians sweep Chiefs

Marie Higgins had 10 digs and nine kills as Peru scored wins of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-18 in a sweep of Saranac Oct. 8.

Julia Prescott added eight kills, while Molly Timmons had 17digs, Lauryn Clary 26 assists and Teagan Seymour combined seven kills and five aces.

Mikayla St. Louis paced the Chiefs with seven assists, seven digs and five kills, with Madison DuBray connecting on five aces from the service line.

Eagles sweep Cougars

Beekmantown was strong from the service line in wins of 25-10, 25-8 and 25-9 over Northeastern Clinton Oct. 8, with Erin Gregory recording six aces, Alexys Hawks five and Jenna Begor four.

Begor added 10 digs with Brooke Ruest recording seven, while Alibra Rodriguez led the Eagles with nine kills and Lizzie Hynes six. Hawks added 14 assists.

Catherin Foley had 10 digs for the Cougars, with Lauryn Munson adding eight.

Blue Bombers defeat Bobcats

Lake Placid leveled the season series with Northern Adirondack in the battle of Class D teams Oct. 8, scoring a 3-1 match win.

Dylan Bashaw had eight aces to go with seven assists, six digs and four kills for the Blue Bombers, while Evelynn Sharp had nine digs, four aces and four kills with Grace Crawford adding 15 digs, five aces and five kills. Karis Hudson added eight digs and Isabella Armstrong had six kills.

For the Bobcats, Anna Brown had 10 assists and 10 digs, while Jadyn LaValley added 11 digs and Cora Barnaby combined seven kills with two aces.