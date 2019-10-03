PHS puts itself in middle of three-team volleyball race

× Expand Keith Lobdell Grace McMahon

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Hornets scored a 3-1 win over Beekmantown Oct. 1, setting up a three-way tie atop the CVAC volleyball standings between the Hornets, Eagles and Peru Indians.

The Hornets scored an opening game 25-20 win before falling by the same score in the second game. PHS then won games of 25-22 and 25-16.

Lily Snide had 26 assists on the attack and kept plays alive with 21 digs to lead the team, while Grace McMahon added 13 digs and Giana Dejesus 12. Alexandra Hartnett led the Hornets with 12 kills, while McMahon added nine. Hartnett also recorded six blocks on defense, while Dejesus had eight aces from the service line and Arianna Gowett five.

The Eagles had a strong receiving game, as Jenna Begor had 21 digs to lead her team with Brooke Ruest and Ireland Sample adding 16 digs, Alexys Hawks and Alibra Rodriguez 14, and Lizzie Hynes 10. Hawks set up the Eagles offense with 14 assists with Hynes adding 12, while Rodriguez and Shania Rose led the attackers with nine kills each, while Hynes added eight.

Peru sweeps Red Storm

The Indians kept pace with the other top teams in the league, scoring wins of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-20 in a sweep of Saranac Lake.

Marie Higgins, coming off a MaxPreps State Player of the Week award, had 11 kills to lead the Indians attack, while Lauryn Clary had 23 assists. Julia Prescott added an ace to go with 10 digs, while Molly Timmons led the team with 27 digs.

For the Red Storm, Nora Glover combined four kills with a block, while Meagan O’Brien had three aces and four assists. Sydney Andronica added 14 digs, with Madie Gay adding 10.

Patriots defeat Bobcats

Isabella Joy had 12 assists, 12 digs and four kills in a solid night for the AuSable Valley volleyball team in a 3-0 win over Northern Adirondack Oct. 1. Abby Sawyer added 13 digs and seven kills, while Madison Campbell had 10 assists and four aces. Lexie Prins added five kills.

Anna Brown had a solid all-around game with six aces, four kills, six assists and 10 digs for the Bobcats, while Allie Barber had eight aces and 11 digs.

Chiefs earn win over Bombers

Saranac scored wins of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-19 to score a 3-0 match win over Lake Placid Oct. 2.

Mikayla St. Louis had nine kills and seven assists for the Saranac attack to go with eight digs defensively, while Madison Dubray led the team with 11 kills, Maddie Beaney with 14 assists and Kate Siskavich with five aces. Hannah Charlebois added four winners from the service line.

Grace Crawford had seven kills and 10 digs for the Bombers, while Dylan Bashaw had seven digs and five assists.