PHS, Saranac play in annual Mingo Bay event

× Expand Photo provided by Bob Rainville Saranac pitcher Jared Duquette threw a complete game, one-hitter with 14 strikeouts at the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach South Carolina.

PLATTSBURGH | A pair of Section VII varsity baseball teams took on a field of squads from throughout the northeast during spring break at the annual Mingo Bay Classic Baseball Tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Plattsburgh High was able to score a win during the tournament, finishing with a 1-3 record, while Saranac played a trio of close games but were unable to score a win in four chances.

CHIEFS HANG TOUGH

“We left a lot of runners on base and with a couple of clutch hits or a bounce or two going our way we could have won two or three of the games,” said Saranac coach Frank Trudeau. “I’m extremely happy with how we performed, especially our pitching. We brought 14 players down and everyone played in every game, so it was great for everyone to gain some experience against very good teams, all of which had played 15-20 games in their seasons already.”

The Chiefs opened with an 11-8 loss to Osbourne Monday, April 15, followed by a 1-0 loss to Doddridge the next day where Jared Duquette shined on the mound.

“Jared threw a complete game one-hitter with 14 strikeouts,” Trudeau said. “He was just awesome on the mound with both his location and velocity, walking only one hitter, but it proved costly as a throwing error on a double play attempt allowed the games only run to be scored.”

The Chiefs were in it again Wednesday, April 17, before falling, 7-5, to Bamberg-Ehrardhard 7-5. They finished the tournament with a 10-1 loss against Atlantic Shores Christian Academy 10-1.

“(That) was the only game we felt we were overmatched,” Trudeau said. “Although all the schools were much bigger than us, we were in every game. Even Thursday, it was 3-1 in the fifth inning. I am looking forward to our regular season and this experience was invaluable and a great team bonding opportunity.”

HORNETS EARN ONE

“Overall I was happy with how my team played,” Hornets head coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “We played some quality teams and I believe that we improved as a group. We were able to learn on the fly and we were put in situations that you cannot simulate at practice. This experience will be beneficial for every player on our team as we head north for the season. We will need everyone ready to play as most weeks we are playing four games in a week.”

In their Wednesday, April 17 game, Plattsburgh High scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, while their opponent, Berea, scored once in the fourth and sixth to level the game at 2-2 heading into the seventh. The Hornets then sored in the top of the seventh, and Zach Bieber finished out a complete game performance on the mound to earn a 3-2 win. Bieber also collected a pair of hits.

The Hornets opened April 15 with a 10-1 loss against Camden, as Andrew Follmer driving in the lone run while Cam Colburn and Liam Rascoe added the only other two hits to the offense. Kyler Lyon took the loss on the mound, with Liam Perkins working in relief.

On day two, the Hornets found themselves down, 6-0, after the opening inning, but were able to bang out eight runs and 13 hits, scoring twice in a seventh-inning rally before falling by the final score of 10-8 against Plamyra-Macedon. Adam Darrah had four of the Hornet’s 13 hits, while Kyler Lyon had a trio and Bieber added a pair. Dylan Garrant took the loss on the mound, with Kurt Oulette pitching in relief.

In their final game April 18, the Hornets struck first, but were unable to silence the bats of Wooster, Ohio, who scored 13 straight runs in a 13-1 win. Oulette had an RBI single, while Andrew Follmer added a double and Sam Kalinowski a single. Follmer started and took the loss pitching, with Lyon working in relief.

“I think a few of them definitely earned more of a look from the coaches not just by their play on the field but also by their attitude and approach to the game,” Shaughnessy said.

“Coach Rotz and myself are going to put the best collective nine players out there that are going to give our team the best chance to win a game and ultimately a sectional championship. There are some players that are listening to what we are saying and doing a good job of trying to work on the little things and there are some that are not and it shows.”

Shaughnessy added he felt the tournament helped the team grow in many ways.

“I think the tournament helps us grow as a team physically and mentally,” he said. “It allows us to see what each and every player can do. This trip allows everyone to get just about equal playing time to show what they can do at the varsity level.”