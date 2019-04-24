PHS sweeps Lake Placid

× Expand Brina Micheels

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh boys and girls tennis teams took all but one point against Lake Placid as CVAC tennis got back from break Tuesday.

Brina Micheels led the Hornet girls to a 5-0 sweep of the Blue Bombers with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Barrett Smith, while Sophia Gottschall scored a 6-1, 6-3 win over Jillian Robinson and Paige Murray scored a 6-3, 6-1 win over Karis Hudson. In doubles, Olivia Gottschall and Olivia Nowosielski scored a 6-2, 6-1 win over Regan Levitt and Melanie Megliore.

In the boys match, the Hornets scored a 4-1 win, with Sebastien Bonnabesse scoring a 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 win over Sonja Toishi, Garrett Lemza a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 win over Camden Reiley and Ben Keever a 6-4, 6-2 win over Tucker Jackobe. Thomas Carron and Calvin Gosrich scored a 6-2, 6-0 win in doubles.

The Lake Placid doubles team of Levi Groves and Tristan Spotts scored a 6-3, 6-0 win.

COUGARS SWEEP WILDCATS

The Northeastern Clinton boys and girls tennis teams scored wins of 5-0 and 4-1, respectively, over the Schroon Lake/Newcomb tennis teams Tuesday.

Jack Sample led the Cougars, not dropping a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win, while Ian O’Donnell scored a 6-1, 6-3 win and Ryan O’Donnell a double 6-1 win.

In the girls match, Schroon Lake’s Anna Maisonville scored the lone point of the match for the Wildcats with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Meara McManus, improving her record to 2-0 on the early season.

Bryn Sample scored a 6-1, 6-1 win for the Cougars, while the rest of the matches were forfeited by the Wildcats.

CHIEFS PICK UP WIN

The Saranac boys team swept through singles matches against Northern Adirondack, earning a 3-0 win as neither team had competitors in doubles events.

Hunter Provost and Landon Smith each did not allow a game to their opponents in matching 6-0, 6-0 wins, while Jacob Nolan scored a 6-3, 6-1 win over David Griffin at No. 1 singles.