PHS sweeps Seton

× Expand Photo provided by Plattsburgh High School Plattsburgh High and Seton runners line up for the first 100 dash of the CVAC season at the PHS track Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH | Josh Baker and Angelina Lyons had big opening days as they helped the Plattsburgh Hornets to a sweep of Seton Catholic in CVAC track and field competition Thursday, winning the boys meet, 108-15, and the girls meet, 89-42.

Baker mastered the sprints, winning the 100, 200 and 400 while scoring a win on the field in the shot put.

Lyons also excelled in sprints, scoring wins in the 100, 200 and 4-by-100 relay with teammates Maddy Woodward, Lily Snide and Rhyann King. Lyons also scored a win in the triple jump.

In the boys meet, Joe Gonzalez-Lyon scored wins in the 4-by-100 relay as well as sweeping the long and triple jumps, while Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman scored a win in the 3,200.

Jasmine Piper added three wins to the PHS girls team in the shot put, discus and 400, while Abi Batu-Tiako won the 100 hurdles, Nora Graves the 1,500, Makenzie Chapman the 800, Rebecah Courson the high jump and Snide the long jump.

Seton Catholic’s Sofia DeJordy scored a win in the 3,000 while joining with sister Savannah and Lea along with Failene Yang in the 4-by-800 relay. Pascale Allen won the 400 hurdles.

SARANAC SWEEPS PATRIOTS

The defending Section VII champions made a strong statement in their CVAC openers Thursday, with the boys scoring a 123-7 win over AuSable Valley and the girls team scoring a 113-18 win over the Patriots.

The event featured Maddie Hoeth setting a school record in the discus with a throw of 112, while she swept the throws with a win in the shot put, as well.

Rachael Scarborough scored wins in the 100 hurdles and long jump, while Nora Canning had wins in the 100 and 200; Elise LePage in the 400 hurdles and 3,000; Rachael Woodruff in the 400; Angelena Fay the high jump; and Mackenzie Converse the triple jump.

Lily Potthast scored the lone win for the Patriots in the 800.

Brexton Montville took care of the sprints for the Chiefs, winning the 100, 200 and 400; while Sam Carter held the distance events in the 1,600 and 3,200 and Kaleb Stanton helped lock up relay points as he was part of the 4-by-800 and 4-by-400 team, along with scoring a win in the high jump.

Cameron Duffield (110) and Luke Maye (400) split the hurdle events, while Alex Christman won the 800, Maye the Long jump, Anthony Bernardi the triple jump and Connor Kiroy the shot put and discus. Joe Webster, John Balch, Dylan Borner, Rylee Wilson, Alex Strack, Sasha Hurlock, Zashon Abrams and Cooper Rabideau were all part of relay wins.

INDIANS TAKE TWO FROM SENTINELS

Ella Messner opened the CVAC track and field season with wins in the 400, high jump and triple jump as the Peru Indians scored an 89-38 win over the Ticonderoga Sentinels Thursday, while the boys team also scored a win, 92-36, over the Sentinels.

Brooke Lauzon (110 hurdles) and Kirsten Strumm (100) scored wins for the Sentinels.

In the boys meet, Andy Mazzella scored wins in the 1,600 and 3,200; while Dylan Witt won the 400 and was part of the 4-by-100 relay team.

For the Sentinels, Kyler teReile scored wins in the 110 hurdles, shot put and discus, while Ty Schlogl scored wins in the 100 and high jump.