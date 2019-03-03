PHS swimmers compete at states

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Plattsburgh High’s Rafael Kowal competed in the 100 back and 400 free relay at the NYSPHSAA boys swimming championships March 1.

LONG ISLAND | Six members of the Plattsburgh High boys swim team made their way to Long Island March 1 for the NYSPHSAA championship meet, competing in five events.

Luke Moore finished with a time of 1:56.88 in the 200 free and 5:19.97 in the 500 free, while Rafael Kowal finished with a time of 1:01.06 in the 100 backstroke.

The 200 free relay team of Nick Palma, Michael Graves, Aaron Bouchard and Garrett Lemza finished in a time of 1:34.12, while the 400 free relay team of Palma, Moore, Bouchard and Kowal finished in 3:32.24.