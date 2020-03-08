PHS swimmers take their laps at states

LONG ISLAND | The sectional championship representatives from Plattsburgh High School boys swim team were in their final competition of the season Saturday, swimming at the NYSPHSAA championship meet.

The 200 medley relay team of Nick Palma, Sean Vogl, Luke Moore and Aaron Bouchard placed 49th with a time of 1:46.92.

The quartet also placed 37th in the 200 free with a time of 1:33.88.

Palma placed 35th in the 50 free with a time of 22.14 seconds, while also placing 43rd in the 100 free with a time of 49.60 seconds.

Moore placed 57th in the 500 free with a time of 5:15.38, while Rafael Kowal was 56th in the 100 back with a time of 57.77 seconds.