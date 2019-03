× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Tyler Phillips of Plattsburgh High looks for a passing option while under pressure from Saranac defender Jared Duquette in the Section VII/Class B championship game March 2.

PLATTSBURGH | After two years of just missing the prize, the Plattsburgh High boys basketball team was able to lay claim to the Section VII/Class B title with a 55-37 win over Saranac March 2.

With the win, the Hornets move onto the Class B regional semifinals Wednesday, March 6, at the Plattsburgh State Field House, where they will play Section II champion Glens Falls at 7:30 p.m.

Bailey Pombrio, who led the Hornets with 24 points while grabbing seven rebounds, said the win was a team effort.

“We came out really strong and it is finally a great feeling to win after losing the last two,” he said.

Andrew Follmer had seven rebounds and five assists to go with 14 points from the paint.

“It feels amazing because all the boys did really well playing good defense and doing the most with the open looks we were getting,” Follmer said. “We always try to get four men crashing the boards and it was great to have the edge in rebounding.”

Zach Bieber scored five of his nine points in the fourth quarter, helping the Hornets seal the victory.

“Being in two sectional titles before taught me a lot about what we needed to do down the stretch and be successful this time around,” Bieber said. “We wanted to keep pushing the tempo in the second half and it was great to finally get this title.”

Tyler Phillips added three points and five assists in the win, being one of the core four seniors along with Follmer, Pombrio and Bieber.

“My four seniors have been playing together for a long time,” said PHS coach Chris Hartmann. “We have been focusing on defense and the boys did a great job keeping the Saranac offense stretched out and away from the paint.”

Saranac was led by Connor Recore’s 15 points while Nick Lebeau had six points and nine rebounds.

Issac Garman also scored six points, while Brady Hebert and Cogan Johnston each scored four.

GLENS FALLS COMING TO TOWN

The Hornets will now play the Glens Falls Indians Wednesday, who are led by Syracuse commit Joseph Girard, III.

Girard averages 49.8 points per game this season and is the New York State all-time scoring leader — both boys and girls — having scored 1,195 points this season and 4,501 for his career.

“Girard is a great player and we have to go out there and try to contain him,” said Follmer.

“It’s going to be pretty crazy but I think it is going to be a fun game,” added Pombrio.

For Bieber, he could be the Hornet who gets the call to square up with Girard in man-to-man defensive sets.

“I’m just excited to be on the same court with him, honestly,” Bieber said. “He is a great player and I just want to get out there with him and go head-to-head.”

“Zach Bieber is a hell of an athlete for being 6’4” and he is just cocky enough to step up and — you never know, the Field House can be the great equalizer, so we will see,” Hartmann said.

He added it will be a night unlike many in Section VII have seen as far as attendance and expectation, but not a situation the Hornets are unfamiliar with.

“I do not think anyone has experienced anything like this,” Hartmann said. “However, the last time we played the number three team in the state we came away with a win.

“Girard is the number one scorer in New York State history so it is going to be special.”

TICKETS ONLINE

Officials are expecting an above capacity crowd for the game based on the proximity of Glens Falls and the fan following for the Division I, college-bound athlete.

Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk is urging local fans to buy their tickets online through the purchasing site gofan.co/nysphsaa7.