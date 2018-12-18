PHS wins Hannah’s Hope fundraiser game

× Plattsburgh High’s Nate Boule and Beekmantown’s Kaden Kowalowski take part in the ceremonial faceoff drop by Hannah Sames, as the two teams again played a charity game for the Hannah’s Hope Fund to help Sames and others diagnosed with Giant Axonal Neuropathy. Photo by Nathanael LePage

PLATTSBURGH | Nate Boule scored a hat trick as the Plattsburgh High Hornets took down the Beekmantown Eagles, 7-1, in boys hockey while the community raised more than $3,000 for charity at Plattsburgh State’s Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena last Friday.

The game was the fourth annual fundraiser for the Hannah’s Hope Fund, a non-profit organization that helps fund research into possible treatments and cures for Giant Axonal Neuropathy.

Hannah Sames of Clifton Park, whose diagnosis with the genetic condition — which causes progressive nerve death — led her parents to found the charity, was on site to sing the national anthem. She also addressed each team in the locker rooms before the game to express her thanks and well-wishes.

Sames’ mother and father attended Beekmantown and PHS, respectively.

Teri Frederick, a high-school classmate of Hannah’s mother, Lori, has organized the fundraiser every year since Sames first sang the anthem at a Beekmantown boys hockey game when Frederick’s son was a senior.

“It has grown every year,” Frederick said. “Last year, we raised just over $3,000, and we have twice as many raffles this year.”

Attendees were invited to participate in raffles for a wide variety of prizes including a bucket full of tools from Lowe’s, gift certificates for both North Bowl Lanes and Mickey’s Restaurant, a 2019 regular season pass at Airborne Speedway and a custom-made NHL-themed guitar.

The winner of the chuck-a-puck contest received a goalie stick signed by the Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team.

Plattsburgh High School head coach Jamie Reidy, whose team is an annual participant in the fundraiser, said the Hornets were extremely proud to be a part of the event.

By the end of the night, the total amount raised exceeded $3,000, with donations collected throughout the day at Applebee’s yet to be counted.

Beekmantown head coach Justin Frechette was pleased to see the result of the fundraiser.

“What a success: more than $3,000, and I know Applebee’s was packed today,” Frechette said. “We could pull in almost $4,000 for a young lady who exhibits toughness and mental strength through adversity, which is something we want to teach our kids.”

While the Plattsburgh and Beekmantown communities worked in cooperation off the ice, it was an entirely different story on the ice.

× Plattsburgh High skater Tyler Reid dives to deny Luke Moser of Beekmantown entry into the zone during their Hannah’s Hope fundraiser Dec. 14. Photo by Nathanael LePage

The mood for the game was set early, with Boule scoring the opening goal just short of 90 seconds into the contest, his first of three on the night.

Beekmantown struggled to get much sustained offensive pressure. At the end of the first stanza, the Hornets led 2-0, having doubled their lead with a short-handed tally by Ethan Kay.

Reidy also praised Boule for his effort in the game.

“Nate is not only one of the most talented and gifted players I’ve ever had, but he’s our work horse, too,” Reidy said. “I certainly wouldn’t trade him for anybody.”

Boule was quick to deflect the praise toward his teammates.

“I wouldn’t be getting those goals if the players behind me weren’t working hard,” Boule said. “They’re working as hard as me; I just happen to be in the right spots.”

Frechette, reflecting on the loss in which the Hornets led shots on goal 31-14, said the game came down to one factor: effort.

“Plattsburgh beat us to every 50-50 puck all around the ice,” Frechette said. “It’s as simple as that. When our kids did what they needed to do, we generated [offensive opportunities], but 95 percent of that game Plattsburgh controlled just because of their effort.”