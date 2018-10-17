Plattsburgh defeats Saranac in five

× Bridget Melhorn bumps the ball for Plattsburgh High. Melhorn has 24 assists in the Lady Hornets win against Saranac Tuesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC | At Saranac’s Volley for a Cure night, the Chiefs were able to come back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the match heading into the fifth set, but it was the Plattsburgh High Hornets who won the deciding game for a 3-2 victory.

Bridget Melhorn set for 24 assists in the game to go with four kills, four aces and seven digs. Alexandra Hartnett was Melhorn’s go-to attacker, hitting 15 kills while Arianna Gowett added eight kills and 11 aces from the service line. Hannah Giroux led the defense with 20 digs, while Molly Channell added 18 and Cassie DiMartino 15.

For Saranac, Trinity Paquin had 30 digs defensively, with Mikayla St. Louis adding 10 digs and 14 assists, while Stephanie Moulton had 13 kills, seven assists, seven kills, five blocks and four aces with Madison DuBray adding 11 kills.

League leader Peru scored a 3-0 win over Northern Adirondack as Marie Higgins had eight kills and four aces in the win. Olivia Bousquet had 25 assists in the game with Isabelle Martin adding nine kills. Anna Brown had nine digs for the Bobcats, while Alexia Kerr followed with eight.

Beekmantown scored a 3-0 win over AuSable Valley where Courtney Macey had 13 kills and Albria Rodriguez added 12. Alexys Hawks had 20 assists with Lizzie Hynes adding 12, while Meagan Flynn led with 14 digs. Lindsey Lincoln had 10 digs for the Patriots, while Leah Shay had nine digs and four kills.

Saranac Lake also posted a 3-0 win over Northeastern Clinton as Syndey Andronica continued to be a defensive force with 28 digs for the Red Storm. Danielle Gonyea and Nora Glover each had six kills, while Meagan O’Brien had 11 assists and Katie Gay 10 assists. Katrea Poupore had 22 digs for the Cougars, while Sydney Hunter had 12 digs, four kills and three aces.