Plattsburgh High completes sweep of hockey titles

× Jackson Kain, of Plattsburgh High, skates the puck up ice as Beekmantown’s Kaden Kowalowski pursues in the Section VII hockey championship game Tuesday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High School varsity boys hockey team faced a 1-0 deficit just over three minutes into the game but rallied with the next four goals of the game as they claimed the Section VII hockey championships with a 4-2 win over Beekmantown Tuesday.

The win gave the Hornets and their coach, Jamie Reidy, a sweep of the Section VII hockey crowns, as Reidy had piloted the Hornets girls team to a sectional title one month ago.

“We answered the call when they got their first goal,” said Reidy. “We came back with two quick ones, and that settled us down a little bit. We are a good skating team, and that showed tonight.”

Kaden Kowalowski put the Beekmantown on the board 3:19 into the game, with assists from Kagan Livsey and Hayden King.

Cameron Colburn scored the equalizer just over five minutes later, tying the game 1-1 on assists from Nate Boule and Ethan Vaughn.

The Hornets then took the lead for good 47 seconds later as Greyson Giroux scored on assists from Boule and Jackson Kain for a 2-1 lead heading into the second period.

“This is my second time in this game, and most of us have been here before,” Giroux said. “You could tell before the game that we were going to work our butts off. It all worked out in the end.”

“This is the best feeling you can feel,” said Boule. “This has been my fourth time in this game and never quite completed it. We lost the last three times and seeing the buzzer go off at the end, it was amazing. It’s awesome, I loved every moment of it — it’s just awesome.”

“We just went in with a game plan and did it,” said Colburn. “The mentality in the locker room was awesome.”

Ben Keever scored what would prove to be the game-winner in the second period on an assist from Vaughn, while Tyler Reid scored on assists from Jalen Abellard and Josh Laravia in the third.

“It feels good to win it,” said Abellard. “In my freshman and sophomore year, we lost them both. I was heartbroken both times. It is good to win it with Nate and Cameron, my friends since day one with hockey. They are the reason I played this year and it feels good to win it with them.”

Hayden King scored the final goal of the game for the Beekmantown Eagles with an assist from Kowalowski.

Both keepers, Joey Jamison, of Plattsburgh, and Braeden Whittington, of Beekmantown, made 23 saves, while the Hornets held a 27-25 advantage in shots on net.

“I’m real excited for the boys,” Reidy said. “It is a great win. It was a real deserved victory.”

Reidy again said he was thankful to his leaders on the team and assistants who helped him to coach two teams to sectional titles this season.

“I have to give credit to my seniors and my coaching staff,” he said. “My coaching staff were second to none. They’ve done an excellent job with these boys all season.”

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story