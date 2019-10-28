Plattsburgh High makes Class B finals

× Expand Nathanael LePage Plattsburgh’s Ian DeTulleo runs the ball after a third-down catch for a touchdown Friday night at the Apple Bowl. DeTulleo’s touchdown took back the lead for the Hornets, who won 14-6 over Peru in the Class B semifinal.

PERU | Plattsburgh High School rode a second-half momentum swing to earn a spot in the Section VII Class B football championship with a 14-6 playoff win Friday at the Apple Bowl.

In a rematch of last year’s semifinal, Peru struggled to find the endzone in the first half before surrendering the lead after halftime.

Hornets head coach Mike Bordeau was happy with his team’s response to a frustrating first half in which they were held scoreless, crediting a strong week of practice for helping their confidence.

“We didn’t get anything going offensively in the first half,” Bordeau said. “We were playing a tough team, and we were trying a little too hard in some ways, but we took a deep breath and played much better.”

That reaction could have been much more difficult if the Plattsburgh defense had not managed to keep the Indians out of the end zone. Peru drove deep into the red zone three times in the first half with only a pair of Keegan Smith field goals to show for it.

The Indians did appear to score with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Zach O’Connell, but a flag for an illegal chop block ultimately meant the Indians would settle for three points.

“That was deflating,” Keleher said. “Instead of a touchdown, we kicked a field goal. We’ve had a couple touchdowns called back in the last few weeks.”

In the second half, it was the Hornets who took control of the game. A 27-yard touchdown pass from Liam Perkins to Ian DeTulleo in the third quarter tied the score, and the extra point by Foster Ovios gave Plattsburgh the lasting lead.

Knowing how important it was to take the lead with that kick, Ovios said he felt no pressure because he had confidence in his teammates.

“Our extra-point team has been one of the best in the league,” Ovios said. “I’ve only missed one this season. Our line has been amazing, and I haven’t been touched.”

The momentum firmly swung in the Hornets’ favor on the next drive, as Ovios grabbed an interception that set his team up on the Indians’ 16-yard line. Plattsburgh converted that field position into a 10-yard touchdown run by Jayvon Carpenter.

“I knew they were throwing the ball deep,” Ovios said. “As soon as I saw the ball in the air, I knew I had to get a hand on it. When I had it in my hands, I knew that was the turning point.”

While the Hornets did not score in the fourth quarter, their defense held the one-possession lead by largely stifling the Peru offense.

While the Indians had found their running game in recent weeks in the hands of Jack Hanson, he was held to only 81 yards on the night.

“We had a hard time running the football inside,” Keleher said. “That allowed them to sit in the secondary with four guys and keep the perimeter guys out there. It made throwing the ball that much harder.”

With the win, the Hornets advance to face the CVAC Champion Beekmantown Eagles Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for the Class B Sectional title.

To win in the final, Bordeau knows his team will need to play more disciplined. Several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and three illegal substitutions kept Peru drives alive Friday.

“Some of the mistakes are forgivable, but some of the mistakes definitely need to be addressed in practice,” Bordeau said.

Bordeau likely won’t have to dwell on that too much, as the players knew immediately after the game what they needed to improve.

“We have to play smarter, not run our mouths at all,” Ovios said. “Nothing stupid.”