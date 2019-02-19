Plattsburgh High reclaims CVAC overall crown

× Plattsburgh High’s Tyler Phillips goes up for a block against Saranac’s Jared Duquette Thursday as the Hornets claimed the CVAC overall and Division I titles with their win over the Chiefs. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The three-year reign of the Moriah Vikings as overall CVAC champions has come to an end.

Plattsburgh High scored a 60-47 win over Saranac Thursday night, not only securing itself their third straight Division I title, but the overall championship over Division II powers Northern Adirondack — who clinched the Division II title Thursday, as well — and the defending champion Vikings.

“Obviously we wanted the Division 1 CVAC, but we wanted the best record in the CVAC,” Hornets coach Chris Hartmann said. “I thought the boys pulled it together. We were able to get the victory. I wouldn’t be surprised, if everything goes right, seeing Saranac again.”

Bailey Pombrio scored 18 points to lead the Hornets offensively, while Andrew Follmer added 15, Zach Bieber 13, Tyler Phillips 9, Jaden Kalinowski 3 and Dylan Garrant 2.

“It was a really tough game. Especially down to the wire,” Bieber said. “We were up by 15 and then started getting sloppy at the end. I gave it my all and my team gave it their all and we won on our last home game. We left it all out there.”

“Us playing together for as long as we have and having the team chemistry, we kept our heads in the game,” Phillips said. “We limited their points and played good defense. We came out with the win. It feels good to win (the league), but winning the section would be nice. It would be the cherry on top.”

Hartmann gave credit to the Chiefs for playing a quality game, as they were led by 18 points from Connor Recore, while Nick LeBeau added 14, Jared Duquette 7, Isaac Garman 6 and Cogan Johnston 2.

“Saranac has been playing good ball as of late,” Hartmann said. “They only have three league losses and a couple of nonleague wins as of late. We knew it was going to be a tough game. That’s a big, physical team. Down the stretch we lost some loose balls. We weren’t sharp with the ball. Going into sectional play, we have to do a better job.”

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story.