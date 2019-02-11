Plattsburgh High wins boys swim title

× 1 of 2 Expand Rafael Kowal scored a win in the 100 back while joining for a win in the 400 free at the Section VII-X boys swim championships Feb. 9. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Dalton Ess of AuSable Valley placed second in the 100 fly at the Section VII-X boys swim championships Feb. 9. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

POTSDAM | The Plattsburgh High varsity swim team won the Section VII-X championship at SUNY Potsdam Feb. 9, scoring 399 points in a solid performance.

Luke Moor scored individual wins in the 200 and 500 free, while partnering with Rafael Kowal, Aaron Bouchard and Nick Palma in the 400 free relay.

Kowal won the 100 back, while the team of Michael Graves, Garrett Lemza, Bouchard and Palma won the 200 free relay.

For AuSable Valley, which finished third in the team event, Trent Gravelle (back), Dalton Ess (fly) and Simon Thill (breaststroke) placed second.