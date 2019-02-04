Plattsburgh High wins girls hockey title

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Plattsburgh High players Abby Boule and Avery Holland embrace after claiming the Section VII girls hockey title Feb. 3 with a 3-0 win over SLP. More photos are available online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High varsity girls hockey team is peaking at the right time of season, claiming the Section VII title with 3-0 win over SLP Feb. 3, earning a trip to the state Final Four in Buffalo.

Avery Holland scored goals in the first and second periods while Taylor Hackett, a former Lake Placid hockey player who attends AuSable Valley, scored the insurance marker in the third period to give Hornets goaltender Ava Julian more than enough help, as the sophomore made 24 saves for the shutout win.

“She was probably the best player on the ice tonight,” said Plattsburgh coach Jamie Reidy of his goalie. “She has had a good year for us and the last four or five games she has been nothing short of outstanding.”

“We all got it together and the girls in front of me did a good job blocking the puck and getting it out,” said Julian. “It’s just amazing to get a shutout in the finals.”

Holland scored just over 10 minutes into the game and just over a minute into the second period to give the Hornets a 2-0 lead, getting assists from Abby Boule and Hackett.

“It’s amazing,” Holland said. “We lost to Beekmantown my seventh grade year and that was disappointing, but this is just beyond words.”

“Avery has scored four goals in the last three games and when she is moving her feet she is really effective,” Reidy said. “It is a pleasure to have a goal scorer like that on board.”

“I’m glad she’s on my line,” said Hackett, who scored her goal after Taylor Heywood sent a shot in from the top of the blue line which Hackett was able to redirect past SLP goalie Olivia Ferebee.

“We have worked so hard and just kept pushing, and pushing, and pushing. Could not be prouder of the team,” Hackett said. “I am so glad I was able to make the move and play here at Plattsburgh. (SLP is) our biggest rival and to win this title is unreal.”

“We are always told to shoot the puck from the top and get bodies towards the net and that is what we were able to do,” said Heywood. “I think the shot was a little off but Taylor got her stick on it and scored.”

“She was wearing an ear-to-ear smile when she came in after scoring that one,” said Reidy of Hackett. “She has been a great addition to the team and a real leader. I think that was a real special goal and a special game for her.”

Reidy said the team has grown over the past five weeks as they have spent more time focusing on their conditioning program.

“About five weeks ago we started to focus more on our off-ice conditioning and that showed again today because we are skating much better,” he said.

The Hornets will now play against the Section III champion at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at HarborCenter in Buffalo, the winner advances to the state title game Saturday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m.

“We are going to go down there with a good attitude and throw our hat in the ring and if we go 2-0, then we are state champs,” Reidy said.

“I think we have a great chance to come back as the best in the state,” added Hackett.

For Reidy, the trip to Buffalo could be the first of two this winter, as he also heads the Plattsburgh High boys varsity program.

“The boys are playing well right now,” he said. “It can be tough handling two teams sometimes, but it really is a credit to my coaching staff on both teams for all of the work they do. They are an outstanding staff.”