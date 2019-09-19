Plattsburgh to host the state this weekend at cross country invitational

× Expand Keith Lobdell A field of over 1,000 runners is expected at Saturday’s Section VII cross country invitational meet at the Plattsburgh State Field House, as teams from across the state are coming to get a first look at the course which will host the 2019 NYSPHSAA championships in November.

PLATTSBURGH | Over 800 high school cross country runners from throughout New York State will be coming to Plattsburgh this weekend to get a look at the course where the 2019 state championships will be determined in November.

As of noon Sept. 15, 465 boys and 375 girls had been registered to run from 56 schools had registered to take place in the Section VII Invitational at Plattsburgh State University Saturday, Sept. 21. With registration still open, there could be over 1,000 runners come race day.

“We will probably end up with more schools and runners for this weekend then we will for the state meet,” said Section VII cross country coordinator Brian Kiely. “Some schools are bringing their teams, while others are only bringing one team or a couple of runners who they feel will make states so they can get a look at the course.”

The 5K (3.1 mile) course runs throughout the Plattsburgh State Field House property, going around the softball and baseball fields, into the neighboring forests and back to the finish line near the old track and football field.

Dry Run

Kiely said this weekend will serve as a test run for the state meet.

“We have been on conference calls with the section, the field house and local authorities,” said Kiely. “We will have a traffic pattern in place and will get the chance to see how our plans will work.”

Kiely said they will also rely on their experiences from 10 years ago, the other time the state cross country meet was held in Plattsburgh. The meet was held at Mt. Van Hoevenburg in 1988 and 1998.

The Sept, 21 meet will feature eight total races, starting with the JV girls race at 9 a.m. and the JV boys race at 9:35 a.m.

There will then be three varsity girls races starting a 10:10 a.m., with races starting every 35 minutes before the three varsity boys races begin at 11:55 a.m.

“These races will not be separated into large schools and small schools, because we want to accommodate schools who want to leave earlier to get home or other needs,” said Kiely.

Local favorites

As of Sept. 15, eight of the 11 Section VII teams had registered for the event (PHS, NCCS and Ticonderoga had not), including the fifth ranked Class C girls team, Saranac, and the top-ranked and defending Class C boys champions, Saranac Lake.

In the first state rankings for the season, Lake Placid is ranked seventh in boys and eighth in girls, while Seton Catholic is ranked ninth in girls.

“It has been my experience that the host section will always have some solid performances when they host,” said Kiely. “It is great that we have some good teams and runners who will be looking to do well at states here.”

The top ranked teams in Class D, Beaver River (boys) and Tully (girls) will be in attendance, as will Class C boys third ranked Newfane and the second ranked Class B girls team Saratoga.

For more information on the Section VII invitational Sept. 21, including results during the meet, visit ny.milesplit.com and goto the calendar section.