Playoffs continue with Class C girls, Class B boys hoops

× Leah Shay and the AuSable Valley Patriots host Ticonderoga in the quarterfinal round of the Section VII/Class C playoffs at 6 p.m. tonight. Photo by Nathanael LePage

PLATTSBURGH | Three quarterfinal contests in the Section VII/Class C girls playoffs will be held tonight along with the lone quarterfinal matchup in the Class B boys tournament.

All games will start at 6 p.m. on the home court of the higher seed.

Class C Girls

NO. 7 LAKE PLACID AT NO. 2 NORTHERN ADIRONDACK

The Northern Adirondack Bobcats will enter the Class C playoffs without Emily Peryea, who suffered an injury last week. Kira Labarge and Alexis Belrose will be looked to for added leadership for the Bobcats.

The Lake Placid Blue Bombers are led by sophomore Deidra Kellerman, who averages 11.2 points per game and 8.4 rebounds. Grace Crawford adds 8.1 points per game, while Natalie Tavareas adds five points and 2.4 steals per game.

NO. 6 TICONDEROGA AT NO. 3 AUSABLE VALLEY

Ausable Valley Patriots sophomore Koree Stillwell averages a near double-double with 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds, while Reanna Prentiss adds six points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Eighth grader Cora Long leads the team in assists with 3.3 per, while classmate Lilley Keyser averages 1.6 steals per game.

For the Ticonderoga Sentinels, a team mentality will be key, as they have received contributions throughout the lineup from Saidi St. Andrews, Kaelyn Rice, Aubrey Smith and Emily Purkey.

NO. 5 SETON CATHOLIC AT NO. 4 SARANAC LAKE

Nora Glover and the fourth seeded Saranac Lake Red Storm will host the Seton Catholic Knights, having received key contributions throughout the season from Olivia Bell, Kylee Clark, Mecalyn Sousa and Mistre Newton.

The Knights are expected to be without MVAC leading scorer Nicole Bullock, who suffered a leg injury earlier this month.

Haley Murnane averages 10.8 points per game and 7.9 rebounds, while Kennedy Spriggs follows with 7.2 points and 8.5 rebounds. Aubrie Bilow adds seven boards per game.

Class B boys basketball

NO. 5 PERU AT NO. 4 NORTHEASTERN CLINTON

The Northeastern Clinton Cougars will look to a trio of players who average over five points per game in Bryan Claudio (12.9), Thomas Gilbo (9.3) and Brayden Racine (7.0) to help run the offense, while Spencer Trudo averages five rebounds per game. Claudio dishes out 4.8 assists per game, while Gilbo, who coach Luke Connell said is a very effective defender, averages 1.3 steals per game.

The Peru Indians feature a wealth of senior experience from Bryce Trombley, Noah Lederman, Dylan Rickert, Ronaldy Norelus, Andrew Mazzella, Sean Crowley, Ryley O’Connell and Peter Mazzella.