Playoffs start in hockey, girls basketball

Lucas Bedard and the third seed Northeastern Clinton boys hockey team will host sixth seed Lake Placid Tuesday in the Section VII quarterfinal round. Photo by Nathanael LePage

PLATTSBURGH | Four sectional playoff games take place today with two quarterfinal round games in the Section VII boys hockey playoffs as well as the Class B girls basketball quarterfinal and Class D preliminary rounds.

HOCKEY: 6. LAKE PLACID V. 3. NCCS

The Northeastern Clinton Cougars (7-9-4) will host the Lake Placid Blue Bombers (1-18-1) at the Rouses Point Civic Center at 6 p.m. tonight.

Northeastern Clinton is led by Lucas Bedard who has scored 10 goals this season along with recording 20 assists. Landon Coulombe has added eight goals and six assists while Blake Chaevalier has scored six goals and dished out five assists.

In net, Ethan Garrand has a .901 save percentage and a 3.33 goals against average.

For the Blue Bombers, Tyler Hinckley has 13 goals to lead the team along with nine assists while Hunter Wilmot leads the team with 13 assists to go with eight goals. Hayden Plank has seven goals and six assists while Brendan Bullock has tallied four goals and six assists.

Anders Stanton has played all 19 games in net for the Blue Bombers, recording an .842 save percentage.

HOCKEY: 5. SARANAC V. 4. SARANAC LAKE

The Saranac Lake Red Storm (7-8-5) enters the Section VII tournament as the fourth seed, and will host the fifth seed Saranac Chiefs (6-13-0) at 6:30 p.m. on the ice of the Saranac Lake Civic Center.

Rhett Darrah enters the game for the Red Storm with 27 goals and 13 assists on the season while Alex Dukette has tallied 16 goals and 15 assists. Austen Reyell has recorded 15 goals and 16 assists while Carter Sturgeon (18), Dylan Amell (17) and Ben Munn (11) have all had strong seasons in the assist category.

Bruno Freeman and Jaden Gladd have split time in the pipes with both goalies holding an .858 save percentage while Freeman has a 3.78 goals against average compared to Gladd at 4.13.

For the Chiefs, Austin Carpenter leads the team with 21 goals and is second with 12 assists, one behind Todd Heywood (11 goals - 13 assists) and tied with Michael Preneveau (7-12). Zack O’Connell has added 11 goals and nine assists while Garrett Adolfo has three goals and eight assists.

Ethan Frechette holds an .863 save percentage for the Chiefs while Macen Mero has an .883 percentage with a 4.52 goals against average.

The lowest remaining seed after today will advance to play top seed Plattsburgh High School Thursday, while the highest remaining seed will face No. 2 Beekmantown Thursday.

CLASS B GIRLS: 5. PHS AT 4. BEEKMANTOWN

The Beekmantown Eagles and Plattsburgh Hornets come off a 29-21 game last Saturday where Anna Drapeau scored 10 points to lead the Eagles to a win.

The two teams will meet again Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Beekmantown High School with the winner advancing to face top seed Northeastern Clinton Friday at 4:45 p.m. in the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.

Jhenna Trombley, Taylor Nelson and Kiera Regan lead the Eagles on offense while Regan and Zoe Danville are key contributors on the boards.

For the Hornets, Tenzin Pema and Abbi Crahan are key to the offensive attack with both having led the team in scoring throughout the season.

CLASS D GIRLS: 9. ELCS AT 8. JOHNSBURG

Elizabethtown-Lewis will have to find an answer for Johnsburg’s Khaleah Cleveland as they travel to North Creek to play the Jaguars Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Cleveland has averaged over 20 points per game this season and has made the 1,000-point career scoring list in her senior year.

For the Lions, Brianna Cornwright and Bree Hunsdon will lead the offense while Abby Monty, Sarah Chandler and Abby Buck will look to provide a spark on both sides of the ball.

The winner will face top seed Westport who will host the quarterfinal round game Friday at 6 p.m.