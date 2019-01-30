Post leads Peru to win

× Ally Post scored 16 points for the Peru Indians in a win over Northern Adirondack Tuesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PERU | Ally Post was the top scorer of the night in Section VII Tuesday, as she scored 16 points to help lead the Peru Indians to a 52-32 win over Northern Adirondack.

Kortney McCarthy added 13 points in the win, while Bri Brousseau scored 11, Kelly Sarbou, 5, Emily Beattie, 3, Kayleigh Jackson, 2, and Olivia Garvey, 2.

Emily Brooks led the Bobcats with 7 points as Alexis Belrose scored 6, Grace Thume, 6, Brynne Gilmore, 5, Emily Peryea, 5, and Kira Labarge, 3.

CHIEFS POST FIRST HALF SHUTOUT

Saranac jumped out to a 19-0 first half lead as they scored a 55-12 win over Saranac Lake Tuesday.

Kayla Myers led a balanced offensive attack for the Saranac Chiefs with 11 points, while Payton Couture scored 10, Elise LePage, 9, Alivia Waldron, 6, Hannah Peroza, 6, Sydney Myers, 6, Hannah Desserault, 5, and Allison Garman, 2.

Kelsey Lereet and Mistre Newton each had three points for the Red Storm, while Kylee Clark, Amya Hurteau and Mecalyn Sousa each scored 2 points.

EAGLES PULL AWAY FROM PATRIOTS

The Beekmantown girls varsity basketball team outscored AuSable Valley Patriots by 12 points in the second half to pull away for a 44-28 win Tuesday.

Anna Drapeau had 15 points to lead the Eagles, with Jhenna Trombley scoring 8, Zoe Danville, 6, Rylee Fesette, 5, Avery Durgan, 4, Kiera Regan, 4, and Sarah Lagree, 2.

Koree Stillwell scored 8 points to pace the Pats, while Sophie Rennie scored 7, Reanna Prentiss, 6, Shea Durgan, 3, Leah Shay, 2, and Lilley Keysor, 2.