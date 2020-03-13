Powers named Player of the Week

× Expand Photo by Middlebury College VT-031420-SPORTS-Owen-Powers Owen Powers on ice.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury men’s hockey player Owen Powers (Prospect, Conn.) has been selected as the NESCAC Player of the Week.

The senior scored the game-winner in overtime to defeat Amherst, 3-2, before adding a goal with three assists in a victory over Hamilton.

Powers leads the team in goals (7), assists (15) and points (22) this season, with his point total ranking fifth in the league and his assists placing him fourth.

NESCAC Players of the Week are recognized every Monday during the season for competitions that occurred in the previous week (Monday-Sunday).

A Player of the Week in a given sport is honored when at least half of the conference teams were in action in the week prior.

Institutions are responsible for submitting one nominee per sport if they so choose. ■