Prairie propels Cougars to B title

The Northeastern Clinton Cougars won the Section VII/Class B championship with a 1-0 victory over Beekmantown.

PLATTSBURGH | Not only is Ellie Prarie grateful someone let her borrow a set of cleats for the Section VII/Class B title game against Beekmantown Nov. 1, but all of Cougar nation.

Prairie’s goal off an Audi Hollister assist in the 66th minute of play propelled the Cougars to a 1-0 win over the top seed Eagles, claiming the Class B title away from the defending champs.

“it’s so surreal right now,” said Prairie, who also scored the game-winning shootout kick for the Cougars in the semifinal round.

“She probably doesn’t want me saying it but she is wearing someone else’s cleats today,” said coach Tim Suprenant. “Ellie has been an awesome surprise. She brings a unique energy to our team.”

“I come out every game to play hard and give it my all,” said Prairie. “We did a really good job keeping the ball in and crossing it in. Then we were able to get the ball back out and use the spacing and width. Once we realized how wide the field was, we did a better job using it.”

Prairie scored on an assist from Hollister, who was able to put the ball back into the Eagles penalty area after a clear attempt.

“I got to the sideline to keep the ball in play and then played the ball into Ellie,” said Hollister of the play leading to the assist. “We knew if we played our best, we can go far.”

For the Cougars, the key to the game was spacing the field at Plattsburgh State University, taking advantage of the space to get off 20 shots compared to 13 by Beekmantown.

“We worked a lot on getting the ball to the outside and not playing to the middle so we use the whole field,” said sweeper/midfielder Kya McComb, who again was used to help spark the offense. “This is a lot bigger field than when we are at home and we just wanted to use what we had for space. Once we got some momentum we started to press the issue and finally got one into the net.”

“We did our best to get the ball to the outside of the field because if we played to the middle, Jhenna Trombley is a great defender and was going to get to the ball,” said Brinley LaFountain, who marked Beekmantown’s Avery Durgan in the game.

“We talked about our overall shape at halftime, and we worked all week on getting the ball out to the wings so we could free up the center,” said Suprenant.”The midfielders controlled their part of the game, got to the 50-50 balls and when they saw space they took space.”

In net, Abby Racine made seven saves for her second shutout in sectional play, while Bailey Carter had eight saves for the Eagles.

The Cougars now travel to a Section III's Central Valley Academy in Utica for the regional semifinal round Tuesday, Nov. 5, with a 4 p.m. kickoff.