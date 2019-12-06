Preston’s goal leads SLP over Hornets

× Expand Keith Lobdell Darianna Patterson breaks away from a PHS defender during SLP’s Thursday game against the Hornets. Patterson had a goal and assist on Rylee Preston’s overtime game-winner as SLP scored the 2-1 victory.

PLATTSBURGH | For the second game in a row, the SLP girls varsity hockey team headed into overtime.

After tying Beekmantown 2-2 Tuesday, SLP entered the extra five minutes with Plattsburgh High Thursday after McKenzie Brown had forced overtime for the Hornets with less than three minutes left in regulation for a 1-1 score.

In overtime, Rylee Preston took a pass from Darianna Patterson and found space in the middle, putting the puck into the net and earning her team a 2-1 win.

“Darianna and I were connecting well on passes tonight, and she found me in a good spot in overtime,” said Preston. “I got into the middle and saw the right side of the net open so I took my shot.”

“It has been a great start to the season and we knew these games were going to be tight,” said Patterson, who scored the opening goal of the game of SLP. “We have been working hard and we are very happy to come away with the win here.”

Ireland Preston recorded assists on both goals for SLP, while Sydney Dann had an assist on Patterson’s goal. Olivia Ferebee made 16 saves in the win.

Reylyn Giroux and Avery Holland assisted on Brown’s goal for PHS, while Ava Julian made 17 saves for the Hornets.