Racine saves Cougars into B finals

Keith Lobdell Northeastern Clinton keeper Abby Racine celebrates with her teammates after making the final save in the Cougar's 0-0. 4-3 shootout win over Saranac Oct. 25.

CHAZY | Northeastern Clinton goalie Abby Racine saw the first three penalty kicks in the Oct. 25 semifinal between the Cougars and Saranac Chiefs go into the net,

From that point on, Racine denied the next four shots, including a diving save on the seventh Saranac shot to earn NCCS a 0-0, 4-3 shootout win and trip to the Section VII/Class B finals.

“It was crazy,” said Racine. “I had really been working hard all week long on penalty kicks. I usually look to see what the head does and go from there. I honestly didn’t know we won the game until I saw my team running towards me.”

“She was unbelievable,” said NCCS coach Tim Suprenant. “There was a difference in her tonight, and it was a big difference for the team. I asked her to make one save for me tonight and she made four.”

Chiefs goalie Payton Couture made three saves in the shootout — also in a row — but was unable to keep Ellie Prairie’s shot out of net.

“I as really scared,” said Prairie. “I was not really nervous in practice but when you get onto the field it is a lot different. I just tried to picture myself in practice and put the ball to the corner.”

In the first round of the shootout, Kya McComb, Bailee Lafountain and Lauren Britolli connected for the Cougars, while Kayla Myers, Sydney Myers and Olivia Davis did the same for Saranac in a shootout where all 14 attempts were put on frame.

The Cougars (9-5-2) were held without a shot through the opening 58 minutes of play by Saranac, when Suprenant made a move that gave the Cougars a 6-0 run on attempts on net in the final 22 minutes of play.

“I was not aware I was going to move up until they told me to,” said Kya McComb, who started the game at sweeper but moved to center midfield. “We had more confidence when we got the ball into the midfield and once we got a shot off, we knew we could do more.”

“We were getting outplayed in the first half and once we made our change things started to go our way,” said Suprenant on the change. “As the game was going on we were getting beat in the midfield. We made the decision we needed to start winning the midfield and Kya does a great job no matter where I put her. We moved Marlie to the outside, Audi played great at sweeper and Alexa Turner coming off the bench played superb on the left side.”

In the game, Racine made 12 saves in the 110 minutes of play, while Couture made 10.

EAGLES ADVANCE

The third seed Cougars will now play top seed Beekmantown (14-1-1), who scored a 5-2 win over Plattsburgh High and will face the Cougars Friday, Nov. 1, 4:30 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.

Avery Durgan scored three second half goals for a hat trick, while assisting on the opener to Alexis Provost in the third minute.

“Our goal was to get a goal in the first five minutes, which we were able to do,” said coach Pete Bursik. "We played very well in the first half and kept the ball down in their end. It was a good, clean game by two teams who have played each other tough. It was a good team win for us.”

Danielle Dyke also scored for the Eagles, while Anna Drapeau, Jhenna Trombley and Olivia Scott had assists. Bailey Carter made five saves in the win.

For the Hornets, Haley Ladue and Olivia Gottschall scored, while Abbie Crahan had an assist and Mackenzie Lawfer made 16 saves in net.