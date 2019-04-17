Recore, Huestis, Pelkey lead local all state selections

PLATTSBURGH | Saranac’s Connor Recore, Ticonderoga’s Colton Huestis and Schroon Lake’s Andrew Pelkey were the top names representing Section VII in their respective classes when the NYSSWA All State boys basketball teams were announced Wednesday.

CLASS B

Recore, who averaged 19.3 points per game for the Chiefs, was named to the Class B 14th team. As a junior, Recore helped lead Saranac to the sectional finals round and was named a first team CVAC all star.

Plattsburgh High senior Bailey Pombrio was named to the honorable mention list in Class B, having averaged 13 points per game in helping to lead the Hornets to the CVAC overall title and the Section VII/Class B championship and the state regional semifinals, where the team would lose to Class B Player of the Year Joseph Girard III and Glens Falls, the eventual state champion.

Pombrio was also named a CVAC first team all star.

CLASS C

Ticonderoga’s Huestis led the CVAC in scoring (23.2) and three pointers this season, as the Sentinels advanced to the Class C sectional semifinals. For his efforts, the Sentinel senior was named to the Class C third team all state.

Locally, Huestis was named as a first team CVAC all star.

Northern Adirondack’s Reed Lashway was named to the Class C sixth team. The CVAC MVP averaged 17.7 points per game and helped guide the Bobcats to the CVAC Division II title and a sectional finals appearance for the fifth straight year.

After graduating perennial all state players Dylan Trombley and Joey Stahl, Jerin Sargent was named to the Class C eighth team for the Vikings this season. Sargent, a CVAC first team all star, averaged 14.6 points per game and helped lead the Vikings to the Section VII/Class C crown, their seventh straight sectional title and eight this decade.

Northern Adirondack teammates Brett Juntunen and Cody Peryea were named as Class C honorable mentions, as the duo teamed up in the Bobcat’s backcourt with Peryea running the offense from the point and Juntunen hitting key shots from outside to help lead the offense. Juntunen was named as a CVAC first team all star, while Peryea was named to the second team.

Lake Placid scoring threat Jearanut “Pao” Tantitanomwong was also named as a Class C honorable mention, having averaged 21.2 per game and being named a first team MVAC south all star.

Also being named to the Class C all state honorable mention, Seton Catholic’s Neil Yang was the MVP of the MVAC northern division, finishing his career with 1,049 points.

CLASS D

Schroon Lake’s Pelkey was named to the Class D fifth team, as the first team MVAC northern division all star led Section VII with 24.4 points per game and was part of the Wildcats run to the sectional semifinals.

Tre Zimmerman of Class D sectional champion Wells was named to the state’s seventh team. The MVAC southern division first team selection was joined by teammate and MVAC south MVP Coby Stuart, who was named to the honorable mention list.

Willsboro’s Trevor Bigelow was named to the Class D honorable mention list, as the Warriors senior of MVAC first team all star averaged 13.5 per game in helping the team get to the sectional finals. The Warriors made the sectional finals in three of the four years Bigelow was at the point for the team.

Crown Point’s Zach Spaulding was also named to the honorable mention list, having averaged 17.7 per game and being named a MVAC northern division first team all star. Spaulding finished his career with 1,041 points.