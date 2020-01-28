Recore joins 1,000-point club with epic performance

× Expand Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Connor Recore became the 87th player to enter the Section VII boys 1,000 point club Jan. 27, scoring an impressive 39 points in the opening half to reach the mark.

SARANAC | Saranac’s Connor Recore needed 38 points to reach the 1,000-point career scoring mark against Saranac Lake Jan. 27.

He scored 39.

In the first half.

With time to spare.

Recore finished with 44 points in a 93-51 win over the Red Storm, but it was his hot hand and rhythm throughout the first half which impressed many in attendance in Saranac, as Recore scored 19 in the first quarter and 20 in the second, the final two coming on free throws with just under a minute to play in the second quarter.

“I have never had a half like that,” said Recore after the game. “After the first three or four shots went in, I was feeling pretty confident that this was going to be a good night. I was just feeling it.”

Recore started 4-4 from the three point line and hit his first six shots overall. On his first miss, Recore grabbed the rebound and tipped it back in, drawing a foul and going to the line for a three point play.

“I have never seen a first half like that playing or coaching,” said Saranac head coach Mike Recore. “That is the way these kids have been since they were young, whoever has the hot hand is the guy we keep feeding and that is the way they have always played and the way we taught them throughout.”

As the first half progressed, Recore said the nerves started to come more, culminating when he was fouled and went to the line for what would be the 1,000th point of his career.

“I was a little nervous but I just told myself to play basketball and enjoy it,” he said. “It felt good when it went in and to have everyone cheering when I went to the line. I took it as it came, I just wanted to make sure we stayed in the flow of the offense.”

Coach Recore said it was a special moment to see Connor reach the milestone, as coach and as his father.

“I am very proud as a father and as a coach,” he said. “It’s even more special because the last person to reach the 1,000 point mark was my best friend Tom Welch. It's a good feeling that Connor is one of four in Saranac to ever do it.

“It’s the work he puts into the game,” coach Recore added. “It’s constant. He always wants to shoot around and works to be the best, whether it is in the weight room or on the court.”

Following the game, the younger Recore said one of his inspirations in the game was the late Kobe Bryant, who passed away Sunday at the age of 41.

“I watched Kobe as a kid,” Recore said. “He was a star when we were all kids and we grew up watching him. It was that Mamba mentality to grind and always stick to it.”

In the game, Cogan Johnston added 12 points for the Chiefs, while Jacob Pierce had eight, Jared Duquette six, Conner Burns five, Kegan Brown five, Jack Mather two, Brady Hebert two and Sam Carter two.

Zach Churco led the Red Storm with 18 points, while Nate McCarthy scored 13, Brady Yando nine, Landon Faubert six and Dylan Stewart five.