Recore, Swan lead CVAC boys basketball all stars

× Expand Moriah's Braden Swan and Saranac's Connor Recore are the Co-MVPs of the 2019-20 CVAC boys basketball season.

PLATTSBURGH | Saranac senior Connor Recore and Moriah senior Braden Swan were named the Co-MVP’s of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference for the 2019-20 boys basketball season.

Recore helped lead the Chiefs to the Class B regional finals before the winter season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The senior averaged 24.1 points per game and 10 rebounds, while finishing his career with 1,154 points, scoring his 1,000th against Saranac Lake in a 39-point first half performance where he started the game 12-13 from the field, rebounding his only miss and tipping it back in. He scored 45 in the game.

Swan was key in helping the Vikings win their eighth straight Section VII title, averaging 17.6 points per game along with a team-high 4.7 assists. Swan ended his career with 1,085 points, scoring his 1,000th with his first six points against Saranac Lake at home.

× Expand CVAC first team all stars Andrew Sorrell, Cody Lambert, Bryce Sprague, Eli Douglas and Jared Duquette, and coach of the year Brian Cross.

First team

Members of the CVAC first team include Beekmantown’s Andrew Sorrell, Northern Adirondack’s Cody Lambert, Moriah’s Bryce Sprague, AuSable Valley’s Eli Douglas and Saranac’s Jared Duquette.

Sorrell, a junior for Beekmantown, helped guide the Eagles to the Section VII/Class B finals against the Chiefs, averaging 11.2 points per game.

Lambert, a junior for Northern Adirondack, led the Bobcats in scoring as the team made the semifinal round of the Section VII/Class C tournament.

As a sophomore, Sprague made an immediate impact for the Vikings, scoring 27 points in each of the team’s first two games in the annual Alzhiemer’s Awareness Tournament. He averaged 18.3 per game and grabbed 5.6 rebounds while tying Swan with 2,5 steals per game.

In his second year on varsity as a sophomore, AuSable Valley’s Douglas led the Patriots in scoring with 17.3 points per game, snatching a team-high 3.2 steals in helping the team get to the Class C sectional finals.

A senior, Duquette averaged 16.0 points per game and 6.4 rebounds, highlighted by a 48-point performance where he connected on 11-three pointers against Northeastern Clinton.

Second team, third team, honorable mention

Northeastern Clinton’s Bryan Claudio, Beekmantown’s Parker Kelly and Ian-James McCasland, Northern Adirondack’s Lucas Smart and AuSable Valley’s Luis Perez were named to the CVAC second team, while Saranac’s Brady Hebert, Plattsburgh High’s Dylan Garrant, Moriah’s Maddox Blaise, Beekmantown’s Nate Finley and Ticonderoga’s Brock Huestis were named to the third team.

Honorable mention players include Cogan Johnston (Saranac), Kurt Ouelette (PHS), Alex Gomez (NCCS), Sam Godfrey (Peru), Cole Nephew (Beekmantown), Carter Matzel (AVCS), Tommy Bergeron (NAC), Mike Rollins (Moriah) and Nate McCarthy (Saranac Lake).

Coach, Sportsmanship

Moriah coach Brian Cross was named the coach of the year in the CVAC, while Saranac Lake was named the winner of the sportsmanship award.