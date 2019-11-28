Red Friday: Moriah hopes to make history at Dome

× Expand Jill Lobdell Braden Swan and the Moriah Vikings hope a second meeting with CSP at the Carrier Dome will yield NYSPHSAA gold this Friday at noon.

SYRACUSE | On the busiest shopping day of the year, the small Adirondack town of Moriah only has one thing on its wish list.

The Class D state football title.

For the fourth time in the full state playoff era (1193-present), the Vikings (8-3) enter the Carrier Dome with a chance to win the state title, for the second time finding themselves in a rematch with the Clymer/Sherman/Panama Wolfpack (10-1) Friday, Nov. 29, with a noon kickoff.

“We have to do some things a little bit better against them this time around,” said coach Don Tesar after the Vikings 46-12 dismissal of Tuckahoe in the state semifinals last week. “Hopefully we can move the ball a little better than we did last season. Hopefully we can get a good week of practice and go down and make a few more plays. “It is a goal the kids wanted at the beginning of the year. They did not play their best football early in the season but they settled down and started to play great ball.””

“It gives us a second shot and a time for revenge because we are playing Clymer again,” said offensive and defensive Mark Maye. “It’s going to be an adventure.”

Vikings set to run with state’s third-ranked back

Cody Petro had 10 tackles in the semifinal win to earn defensive player of the game, while offensive player of the game Maddox Blaise ran for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Blaise became the first back in Section VII history to eclipse the 2,000 yard rushing mark, entering the state final game with 2,125 on the season and 21 touchdowns.

Based on stats kept by the MaxPreps website, Blaise is the third leading rusher in the state of New York, trailing only Emmett Wood of Tioga (2,356 yards) and Fombo Azah of Carthage (2,444). While Wood was eliminated last week by the CSP Wolfpack, Azah will take to the Carrier Dome field at 3:30 p.m. Friday for a state title.

Blaise is also in the top dozen for rushing touchdowns, being led to daylight by linemen Mark Maye, Mike Esposito, Cody Petro, Myles Madill and Chris Thompson, along with tight end Mike Demarais.

Braden Swan has been the top receiver for the Vikings quarterbacks, along with Blaise, who completed the longest pass of the semifinals to Swan for 30 yards at the end of the first half.

CSP brings balanced attack

For the Wolfpack, yardage has been split equally between the air (167.5 per game) and ground (175.4) this season, as the offense is led by returning quarterback Gerrit Hinsdale, who threw for 240 yards and a pair of touchdowns in CSP’s 26-6 win over the Vikings last season. Hinsdale has thrown for 26 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Junior Connor Cooper leads the Wolfpack with 745 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, while Senior Cameron Barmore is Hinsdale’s top target, hauling in 787 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

On defense, junior Zach Chase leads the team with 93 total tackles, while Barmore has 83 and a team-leading 12 sacks. Alex Dunnewold and John Swabik — the player on the receiving end of the game-defining lateral play last season — each recording 73 total tackles.

Swabik leads the team with three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.