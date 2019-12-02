Red Storm ‘Runners’ strong at regionals

× Expand Keith Lobdell Peter Fogarty, pictured here at the NYSPHSAA state championships, will be running in Oregon next weekend based on his ninth place finish at the Nike Cross Country New York Regional Nov. 30.

WAPPINGER’S FALLS | The Saranac Lake Runners boys cross country team put its name into the regional and national spotlight this weekend, placing fifth at the Nike Cross Country New York Regional Nov. 30.

“We placed fifth out of 26 teams and junior Peter Fogarty (ninth overall) qualified for the National meet in Portland, Oregon next Saturday. James Catania was 18th overall and Andrew Fogarty was 35th,” said Bill Peer.

Meanwhile in New York City, Rachael Woodruff ran the Foot Locker Northeast Qualifier at Van Cortlandt Park in 18:56.6, placing 30th in the event.

“This event brought runners from 10 state, Washington DC, and any overseas citizens,” said Matthew Medeiros.