Red Storm boys, girls clinch CVAC regular season titles

× Expand Keith Lobdell Katie Samperi of Saranac Lake was the first Red Storm runner to cross the line at AuSable Valley, as the girls cross country team clinched the CVAC regular season title Tuesday.

CLINTONVILLE | Last year, the Saranac Lake boys cross country team was the dominant force in the sport, winning the CVAC regular season title on their way to sweeping all the titles, including the Class C state championship.

The girls wanted in on that feeling.

With a 27-28 win over Saranac Oct. 22 at AuSable Valley, the Lady Red Storm clinched their first CVAC regular season title in 10 years, joining the boys team, who also secured a second straight league title.

“We are pleased for both teams to clinch the CVAC regular season title,” said coach Bill Peer. ”For our girls it has been several years since winning the regular season title and we are glad to see their hard work pay off. The girl’s race with Saranac, the perennial CVAC power, was as close as they come.

“On the boys side our guys continue to compete and strive to get better, we are fortunate to have a boys team that works so hard,” Peer added.

“It’s good for our team,” said Katie Samperi. “We watched the boys win last year and we wanted to have that feeling for ourselves so badly.”

“It definitely took a lot of learning to work with all of the runners on our team and this is a breakthrough for us, but we cannot let down,” added Gwen Mader.

“Bill and I have been working with the team for quite a number of years, Saranac is a really good team and they are always top competition, so it is very nice to win this regular season title for the first time in 10 years,” said coach Joe Garso. “Peru is no slouch, either. They are a solid team and we cannot let our guard down at any time. We have to maintain what we have got.”

In the girls race, the Red Storm also scored a 20-41 win over AuSable Valley, while Saranac scored wins of 19-42 over AuSable Valley and 18-43 over Lake Placid. The Patriots scored a 27-28 win over Lake Placid.

Rachael Woodruff of Saranac led all runners to the line in a time of 19:30, followed by Lily Potthast of AuSable Valley in 19:56. They were followed by Samperi (SLCS), Mackenzie Converse (Saranac), Mader (SLCS), Harley Cohen (LPCS), Danielle Borner (Saranac), Bella Wissler (SLCS), Sara Trabakoulus (SLCS), Sylvie Linck (SLCS), Gillian Miner (Saranac), Angelena Fay (Saranac), Anya Morgan (LPCS) Grace Hodgson (AVCS) and Frannie Newman (SLCS).

× Expand Keith Lobdell James Catania set a new course record at AuSable Valley Tuesday as he led the Saranac Lake boys cross country team to a second straight CVAC regular season title.

In the boys race, the Red Storm scored a 17-46 win over AVCS and 16-43 win over Saranac, while Lake Placid had a 19-38 win over AVCS and 27-28 win over Saranac. The Chiefs scored a 24-32 win over the Patriots.

“We have another month of things we want to do, but I am happy for the boys,” said Peer.

“We are on track, we are all having great seasons and pushing each other really hard in practice and at meets,” said James Catania, who won the race and set the AVCS course record at 16:51. “We are looking to stay healthy and put ourselves in the best positions to have the best races possible.”

“Everyone wants to PR and do the best they can to help the team out,” added Peter Fogarty, who placed second in 16:57, also breaking the former course record. “It has been a lot of fun and we can’t ask for a better season so far, but we are still building.”

The Red Storm duo were followed across the line by Mikey Skutt (LPCS), Micah McCulley (SLCS), Spencer Daby (AVCS), Justin Duprey (SLCS), Sam Carter (Saranac), Sam Ash (SLCS), Andrew Woodruff (Saranac), Kaleb Stanton (Saranac), Max Flanigan (LPCS), Tucker Jakobe (SLCS), Dylan Borner (Saranac), Scanio (LPCS) and James Flanigan (LPCS).