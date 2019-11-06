Red Storm, Chiefs fall in regional semis

× Expand Jill Lobdell Saranac Lake’s Colter Cheney-Seymour scored the lone goal for the Red Storm in their 3-1 loss to Voorheesville in the Class C regional semifinals Nov. 6, while Saranac suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Schuylerville.

MOHONASEN| The Saranac Lake and Saranac boys varsity soccer teams were unable to advance in the NYSPHSAA regional semifinal round at Mohonasen High School Nov. 6, by scores of 3-1 and 3-0, respectively.

Red Storm hurt in second half

Saranac Lake was the first team to take the field, playing Section II/Class C champion Voorheesville and using their calling card defense to keep the game scoreless through the first half, limiting VHS to four shots.

The Red Storm started strong in the second 40, but a Jack Ensslin goal in the 58th minute opened the flood gates, as Voorheesville scored two more times in the next 12 minutes.

Saranac Lake got on the board in the 77th minute as Colter Cheney-Seymour found the back of the net for the Red Storm lone tally of the game in the 3-1 final.

Chiefs fall to Schuylerville

Saranac and Schuylerville each got chances early in the Class B regional semifinal, with Branden Ashley making key saves early and Zashon Abrams and Nik Hamel having chances turned aside by Schuylerville before Ian Winchell scored in the 31st minute to give the Horses a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Schuylerville proved to not be satisfied with the one goal lead, scoring in the 43rd and 67th minutes, capping the shutout at 3-0.