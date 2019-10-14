Red Storm fare well at Burnt Hills

× Expand Keith Lobdell Sara Trabakoulus led the Saranac Lake girls cross country team at the Burnt Hills Invitational.

SARATOGA SPRINGS | The Saranac Lake boys and girls cross country teams both had strong performances at the Burnt Hills Invitational Oct. 12.

The girls team placed third in the Small School - Division I race, with Sara Trabakoulus placing 24th overall, followed by Gwen Mader in 25th, Katie Samperi in 32nd, Sylvie Linck in 42nd, Bella Wissler in 43rd and Kaitlyn Yando in 71st.

AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast was second overall in the same race.

Boys top 10 among large schools

The Red Storm boys cross country team placed seventh in the Division III Large Schools race, with James Catania placing eighth overall, followed by teammates Peter Fogarty (12th), Andrew Fogarty (20th), Micah McCulley (89th), Tucker Jackobe (90th), Sam Ash (91st) and Justin Duprey (103rd).

Blue Bombers second

In the Division I Small School race, Lake Placid placed second with Mikey Skutt placing fifth, Max Flanigan 13th, James Flanigan 25th, Andrew Scanio 40th and Gunnar Anthony 46th.

Knights fourth

In the Division I Small Schools boys race, Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman placed second overall as the Knights placed fourth as a team with Luke Moore in ninth, Sam DeJordy in 10th, Seamus Andrew in 52nd, Max Grafstein in 81st and Aaron Bouchard 86th.

In the girls race, Faline Yang placed 15th overall, with Lea DeJordy in 30th and Savannah DeJordy in 41st.

Moriah/Boquet Valley placed seventh, with Logan VanBuren placing third overall, Emery Tausinger 31st, TJ Bilow 55th, Cole Simer 70th and Gage Perry 80th.