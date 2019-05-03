Red Storm, Hornets split on track

× Patrick Alberga scored a pair of wins for Saranac Lake against Plattsburgh High Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac Lake Red Storm scored a 79-52 win in boys track and field Thursday.

Micah McCulley, Peter Fogarty, Andrew Fogarty and Adam Hesseltine teamed to win the 3,200 relay for the Saranac Lake boys team, while McCulley also scored a win in the 800 (2:12.3), and Fogarty in the 3,200 (10:33).

Anderson Gray won the 1,600 (4:49), while Patrick Wamsganz won the 400 (53.8), Patrick Alberga the high jump (5-4) and shot put (47-6), with Jon Hewitt winning the discus (126-5.5).

Joe Gonzalez-Lyon scored wins in the long jump (19-9.5) and triple jump (41-2) for the Hornets.

In the girls meet, the Hornets scored a 101-34 win over the Red Storm as Abi Batu-Taiko scored wins in the 100 hurdles (16.7) and 100 (13.2), while Nora Graves won in the 1,500 (5:31.3), 800 (2:45) and 3,000 (12:00) for the Hornets, Jasmine Piper the 400 (1:05.4) and discus (107-7.5), and Angelina Lyons the 200 (28.4) and triple jump (34-1). Rebecah Courson won the high jump (4-6).

The team of Kendra Becker, Phoebe Bruso, Catherine Langlois and Mackenzie Chapman won the 3,200 relay (11:10), with Willow Herz, Lily Snide, Olivia Latinville and Lyons winning the 400 relay (56.9) and the quartet of Hera, Latinville, Langlois and Piper winning the 1,600 relay.

Sylvie Linck won the 400 hurdles (1:16.6) for Saranac Lake, while

Kelsey Leeret won the long jump (15-3.5) and Mecalyn Sousa the shot put (29-6).

CHIEFS SWEEP EAGLES

Saranac was strong on the day against Beekmantown, scoring a 100-32 win in the boys meet and 101-30 in the girls events.

Cameron Duffield scored wins in the 110 hurdles (14.4), 400 (53.8) and high jump (5-4), while Brexton Montville won the 100 (11.2) and 200 (23,8), Luke Maye the 400 hurdles (59.8) long jump (19-11.5) and triple jump (40-5.5), Alex Christman the 800 (2:21) and Branden Ashley the shot put (33-9).

Dylan Borner, Joe Webster, Christman and Kaleb Stanton won the 3,200 relay, with Anthony Bernardi, Garrett Adolfo, Montville and Zashon Abrams winning the 400 relay and the quartet of Bernardi, Adolfo, Shayne O’Neill and Alex Strack winning the 1,600 relay.

In the girls meet, Heather Dutko, Angelena Fay, Sarique Moore and Kennedy Ubl teamed to win the 3,200 relay, while Fay won the 1,500 (5:50).

Hannah Desserault scored wins in the 100 hurdles (17.2) and shot put (30-3), while teaming with Nora Canning, Kaylyn Wood and Leah Madded in the 400 relay and with Ubl, Kaelyn Fay and Gracey Sutton in the 1,600 relay.

Mackenzie Converse scored wins in the 100 (13.4) and triple jump (32-9), while Rachael Woodruff won the 400 (1:08.3), Marissa Leduc the 400 hurdles (1:16.7) and high jump (14-5), Elise LePage the 800 (2:39), Maddie Hoeth the discus (104-10) and Raegan Mulverhill the 3,000 (13:23.1).

Avery Durgan won the 200 (28.2) for the Eagles.

PATRIOTS, KNIGHTS SPLIT

The AuSable Valley boys track and field team scored a 74-46 win over Seton Catholic Thursday, while the Knights responded with a narrow, 64-62 win over the Patriots in the girls meet.

David Janisse scored the win in the 110 hurdles (20.3), while Michael Purtell won the 400 (1:00.8), Nick Helmer the 400 hurdles (1:17.3), Zane Moussa the triple jump (33-4), Kyler Besaw the shot put (33-5) and Aidan Tallman the discus (96-0).

Aidan Masten won the 100 (12.1), 200 (25.8), high jump and long jump for the Knights, while Jake Glicksman had wins in the 1,600 (4:59), 800 (2:14.2) and 3,200 (11:03.5).

In the girls meet, Savannah DeJordy, Sofia DeJordy, Lea DeJordy and Failene Yang teamed to win the 3,200 relay, with Savannah DeJordy winning the 3,000 (12:55.4).

Georgia Boule won the 100 (13.7) and 200 (29.4), while teaming with Pascale Allen, Sophie Macner and Sydney Falb to win the 400 relay. Allen also scored a win in the 400 hurdles (1:17.6) and long jump (13-8.5). Audrie Bilow added Seton win in the 400 (1:18.5) and Kennedy Spriggs won the discus (73-3).

For the Patriots, Lily Potthast won the 1,500 (5:12.3), 800 (2:33.5) and was part of the winning 1,600 relay team with Riley Stone, Kassidy Matott and Payton Roy. Matott also scored a win in the 100 hurdles (20.9), while Jenna Stanley scored wins in the high jump (4-0) and triple jump (28-11) and Maggie Hayes won the shot put (25-7).