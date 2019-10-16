Red Storm, Knights each win three on sectional course

× Expand DJ Alexander Peter Fogarty placed second overall for the Saranac Lake Red Storm, who scored team wins over Seton Catholic, Moriah/Boquet Valley and Ticonderoga.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Five teams had the chance to get their feel of the Cobble Hill Golf Course course, which will again host the state qualifier for the section, as Saranac Lake and Seton Catholic each recorded a trio of wins Oct. 15.

The defending state champion Red Storm scored wins of 23-35 over the Knights, 18-42 over Moriah/Boquet Valley and 15-49 over Ticonderoga. Seton scored wins of 24-31 over M/BV, 27-28 over Lake Placid and 15-49 over Ticonderoga.

Lake Placid added wins of 24-31 over M/BV and 15-48 over Ticonderoga.

Jake Glicksman led the field for Seton Catholic, running the course in a time of 16:15 in a race where the top 15 finished in under 18:42.

Glicksman was followed by Peter Fogarty (SLCS), James Catania (SLCS), Logan VanBuren (M/BV), Andrew Fogarty (SLCS), Mikey Skutt (LPCS), Sam DeJordy (Seton), Max Flanigan (LPCS), James Flanigan (LPCS), Justin Duprey (SLCS), Luke Moore (Seton), Sam Ash (SLCS), Tucker Jakobe (SLCS), Emery Tausinger (M/BV) and Seamus Andrew (Seton).

Chiefs win pair

Saranac scored wins of 22-33 over Northeastern Clinton and 21-35 over Beekmantown, while the Cougars edged the Eagles, 21-34.

Cougar Thomas Gilbo crossed the line in a time of 17:02 to pace all runners, followed by Connor Goodwin (BCS), Sam Carter (SCS), Andrew Woodruff (SCS), Kaleb Stanton (SCS), Dylan Borner (SCS), Mason Supernaw (NCCS), Tyler LaClair (NCCS), Riley Loughan (BCS), Chad Canning (SCS), Bryan Claudio (NCCS), Noah Dragoon (NCCS), Bode Curilla (BCS), Devan Bibeau (BCS) and Andrew Denial (SCS).

Hornets defeat Indians, Patriots

Plattsburgh High scored wins of 19-37 over Peru and 19-43 over AuSable Valley Oct. 15, while the Indians scored a 20-41 win over the Patriots.

Ian Campbell crossed the line first for the Hornets, running the course in 15:12. He was followed by Spencer Daby (AVCS), Ethan Mulholland (PHS), Sean Vogl (PHS), Jacob Burgette (Peru), Landon Pandolph (Peru), Chris Nephew (PHS), Jack Crotty (PHS), Nick Recore (Peru), Zach Morgan (Peru), Gareth Mansfield (PHS), Elijah Lederman (Peru), Nick Flora (PHS), Grant Weerts (AVCS) and Rowan Jackson (PHS).