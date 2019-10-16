Red Storm lead the way

× Expand DJ Alexander Sophia McKiernan paced the field for the Moriah/Boquet Valley Goats at the Cobble Hill Golf Course Oct. 15.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Saranac Lake scored a trio of wins at the Cobble Hill Golf Course Oct. 15, earning results of 21-38 over Moriah/Boquet Valley, 15-50 over Seton Catholic and 15-50 over Ticonderoga.

The Goats and Lake Placid also scored 15-50 wins over both Ticonderoga and Seton, while M/BV scored a 26-30 win over Lake Placid.

Sophia McKiernan crossed the finish line of the state qualifier course in a time of 20:06 for the individual win, followed by Faline Yang (Seton), Sara Trabakoulos (SLCS), Gwen Mader (SLCS), Harley Cohen (LPCS), Lea DeJordy (Seton), Katie Samperi (SLCS), Bella Wissler (SLCS), Anya Morgan (LPCS), Stevie Sprouse (M/BV), Savannah DeJordy (Seton), Sylvie Linck (SLCS) and Morgan Baker (M/BV).

Chiefs sweep top four positions

Rachael Woodruff (18:02), Mackenzie Converse (21:22), Danielle Borner (21:44) and Gillian Miner (22:08) took the top four spots as Saranac scored wins of 15-50 over Northeastern Clinton and Beekmantown Oct. 15.

The Eagles scored a 15-50 win over the Cougars.

Hannah Trombley placed fifth for the Cougars, followed by five more Chiefs in Angelena Fay, Rachel Cliche, Shannon Breen, Kaelyn Fay and Zoe Rainville. Kayler Grizzle and Alice Saliba were next for Beekmantown.

Peru wins pair

The Peru girls cross country team scored wins of 22-38 over both AuSable Valley and Plattsburgh High Oct. 15, while the Patriots scored a 22-32 win over the Hornets.

Lily Potthast led the race, as the Patriot standout crossed the line in 16:54. She was followed by Nora Graves (PHS), Sara Crippen (Peru), Harley Gainer (Peru), Lily Clermont (PHS), Grace Hodgson (AVCS), Brenna LaHart (Peru), Jennifer Owen (Peru), Janis Dougherty (Peru), Riley Chamberlain (Peru), Sophia Janisse (AVCS), Michelle Martineau (Peru), Morgan Rennie (AVCS), Kano Ottinger (Peru) and Jayden Snow (AVCS).