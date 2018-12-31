Red Storm make early season statement in Nordic

× Saranac Lake’s Nick Kelting is tagged by Jacob Alberga in the Queensbury Relays at Gore Mountain Dec. 29. The Red Storm won the event, with Lake Placid placing second. Photo by Keith Lobdell

NORTH CREEK | Jacob Alberga knows how challenging the goal is which the Saranac Lake Nordic ski team has set for themselves.

“We want to be in contention for a state championship,” Alberga, a member of the state championship Red Storm cross country team, said after the Queensbury Relays at Gore Mountain Dec. 29.

The Red Storm relay team of Alberga, Nick Kelting and Adrian Hayden scored the win at the relays in a time of 22:16/6, followed by defending state champion Lake Placid, whose combined James Flanigan, Kai Frantz and Max Flanigan to finish in a time of 23:11.5.

“I tell everyone to focus, stay in shape and keep the goals in site,” Alberga said. “There are not many schools who can even think about winning two state titles in one year and we want to accomplish that.”

“We are fighting for the state title this year,” said Kelting.

“Jacob being on both teams, to get him two state titles in a year would be amazing,” said Hayden. “To do also do that for the school, it would be legendary.”

Alberga said the team has been enjoying the early season.

“This was a lot of fun,” Alberga said of the start of the season. “It’s fun coming back for your senior year and knowing everybody you compete with. We have a really good community of parents and teammates cheering for each other.

“It’s very early and there are still teams we have not seen who are very good,” said Red Storm coach Keith Kogut. “We had a good first competition against Lake Placid and did well here, so it’s a good start, but there is a long way to go.”

The Saranac Lake trio of Colter Cheney-Seymour, Taylor Samburgh and Brennan Nobles placed fourth, while Reuben Bernstein, Adam Hesseltine and Griffin Smith placed 11th for the Red Storm.

× Johnsburg’s David Anderson reaches out to tag Gabe Powers during the Queensbury Relays, held at Gore Mountain Dec. 29. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Johnsburg had a pair of teams compete on the home course, as the trio of David Anderson, Gabe Powers and Gabe Smith placed 18th and the grouping of Wolfgang Neal, Wyatt Moore and Braydon Jourdan placed 31st.

Sheridan Millington tags off to Manon Stevens during the Queensbury Relays Dec. 29. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Lake Placid's Annie Rose Rose-McCandish and Saranac Lake's Sophia Kelting make a downhill turn during the Queensbury Relays. Photo by Keith Lobdell

In the girls race, the Lake Placid trio of Annie Rose-McCandish, Lynn Palen and Lura Johnson placed third in a time of 30:01.9, while Sophia Kelting, Ruby Smith and Jordanna Samburgh of Saranac Lake were fifth and the Johnsburg trio of Sheridan Millington, Manon Stevens and Ava Anderson were sixth.

Lake Placid’s second team of Lilly Flanigan, Alexa Harper and Harley Cohen placed 12th.

Lake Placid coach Bill Frazer said he was very happy with the performance of both teams early on.

“Both the boys and girls teams are looking great and it’s great to be able to go down to Section II and do so well against so many schools,” Frazer said. “Our Section VII boys are some of the fastest in the state. I was also really impressed with how my girls skied and I feel that they will only improve as the season goes on.”

Frazer added the road to a boys state championship, which has run through Lake Placid the last three years, may now head a little more to the west.

“It will be difficult to defend with some losses due to graduation and the Saranac Lake boys are looking like the team to beat this year, but they skied well today to place second,” he said.