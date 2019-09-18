Red Storm pull out win over Knights

× Expand Keith Lobdell James Catania and the Saranac Lake Red Storm scored a pair of wins Sept. 17.

TICONDEROGA | The Saranac Lake varsity boys cross country team got their closest test of the season for Seton Catholic Sept. 17, scoring a 23-36 win over the Knights while scoring wins of 15-50 over Ticonderoga and 21-40 over Moriah/Boquet Valley.

Logan Van Buren of M/BV was the top finisher in 16:15, while Jake Glicksman of Seton finished second (16:34), followed by Mikey Skutt of Lake Placid and the Saranac Lake duo of Peter Fogarty and James Catania.

Chiefs sweep

The Saranac boys varsity cross country team scored a pair of close wins over Northeastern Clinton (25-30) and Beekmantown (24-31) Sept. 17.

Northeastern Clinton scored a 26-29 win over Beekmantown, while the Eagles were led by individual meet winner Connor Goodwin who crossed the line in a time of 15:27, followed by teammates Riley Loughan in eighth, Odin Nelson in 11th, Alexander Barber in 12th and Devan Bibeau in 13th.

The Chiefs were led by Andrew Woodruff in third, Kaleb Stanton in fourth, Sam Carter fifth, Dylan Borner seventh and Aiden Johnson 15th.

Northeastern Clinton’s Thomas Gilbo placed second, with Mason Supernaw sixth, Tyler LaClair ninth, Bryan Claudio 10th and Alex Gomez 14th.