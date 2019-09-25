Red Storm race past Chiefs, Patriots and Blue Bombers

× Expand Keith Lobdell Katie Samperi placed third for the Saranac Lake Red Storm in their win over Saranac Sept. 24.

SARANAC LAKE | The Red Storm girls varsity cross country team followed up a strong performance at the Section VII Invitational with a 23-31 win over Saranac Sept. 24.

“Great win for our girls team over an always tough Saranac team,” said coach Bill Peer. “It’s been a long time since our girls have defeated Saranac. It was our senior meet, so we are happy for our girls and our seniors in particular.”

The Red Storm also scored wins of 20-39 over AuSable Valley and 15-50 over Lake Placid, while the Patriots scored a 22-33 win over Lake Placid and Saranac a 19-44 win over AVCS.

Rachael Woodruff was the top individual runner as the Chief standout crossed the line in 18:37, followed by AVCS’s Lily Potthast. Katie Samperi of Saranac Lake and Mackenzie Converse of Saranac finished third and fourth before a wave of Red Storm runners crossed including Sara Trabokuolos, Gwen Mader, Bella Wissler and Sylvie Linck.

Saranac’s Danielle Borner and Molly Lynch rounded out the top 10, followed by teammates Angelena Fay, Gillian Miner, Zoe Rainville and Kaelyn Fay. Grace Hodgson placed 15th for AVCS.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Nora Graves was the top individual finisher as Plattsburgh High defeated NCCS and Seton Catholic Sept. 24.

Hornets sweep

The Plattsburgh High varsity girls cross country team scored matching 15-50 wins over Northeastern Clinton and Seton Catholic Sept. 24, as Nora Graves took the individual title in a time of 18:23.

Faline Yang and Savannah DeJordy placed second and third from Seton, while Lily Clermont (PHS) was fifth, followed by Lea DeJordy (Seton), Hannah Trombley (NCCS), Laura Brandmeier (PHS), Audrey Bilow (PHS) and Madison Lyon (NCCS).